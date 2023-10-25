Band rates Superior

The Pea Ridge Blackhawk Band attended the regional marching assessment Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The band performed their best performance of the season and received straight 1s from all judges which qualifies them for state contest! This "Superior" rating is the highest rating that a band can receive, according to band director Heather Thompson.

The Blackhawk Band will travel to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Oct. 31 to compete against the best bands in Arkansas.

Courtesy photograph The Pea Ridge Blackhawk Band attended the Regional Assessment in Rogers Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, where they earned straight 1s and a superior rating. The director is Heather Thompson.



