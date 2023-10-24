Obituary: Katherine Bailey

Katherine “Kathy” Ann Bailey, 70, of Pea Ridge, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

She was born May 16, 1953, in Prescott, Ariz., to Alton Eder Bailey and Beryl Elizabeth Trott Bailey. She worked as an operator for Mountain Bell Telephone Co. Kathy loved history and was very involved with the Pea Ridge Historical Society, where she enjoyed giving tours and demonstrations for school children. Prior to moving to Arkansas in the ‘90s, she was involved with the Arizona Renaissance Festival and the Arizona Historical Society. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and lace making, and was a 20-year member of the Dogwood Lace Guild. She had a very caring heart, loved spending time with her friends and family and was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, John Bailey, Diane Giorgianni and Patrick Bailey.

She is survived by her brothers, Michael Bailey of Apache County, Ariz., and Joseph Bailey of Cottonwood, Ariz., as well as many friends and extended family.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, One Lambeth Drive, Bella Vista. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.







