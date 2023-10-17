Manage Subscription
The little mule that could!

by Annette Beard | October 17, 2023 at 10:20 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pedro, the little white mule who won second place last year in the pro jump of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump, won first place Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Owner Richie Dement and second-place contestants Cyndi Nelson and Miss Kitty battled through several jumps assuring that one of them would take home the prize. See page 1B for more photographs and Mule Jump news.

