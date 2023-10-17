Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Magic Man and Becki Sams had the best time in the senior division of pole bending Saturday, Oct. 14, at the 34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump, winning first place and ultimately, the high point award for seniors. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

The day was cloudy and cool (some would say cold) but the enthusiasm was hot as the crowd cheered for the little white...

Print Headline: Small, medium, large mules jump, run, balk

