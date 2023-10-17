Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by Staff Reports | October 17, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 23

NO school

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grain blueberry muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken Alfredo, green peas, frozen juice cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken Alfredo, garden salad, green peas, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, graham cracker, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Salisbury steak, cooked carrots, craisins, milk

Lunch K-4: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Salisbury steak, quick baked potato, green beans, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak, quick baked potato, green beans, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 26

Breakfast K-12: French toast sticks with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: French toast sticks, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Hawk dog, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Hawk dog, baked beans, oven-baked fries, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Hot dog on bun, oven baked fries, corn on cob, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Hot dog on bun, oven baked fries, corn on cob, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Oct. 27

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch Pre-K: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, diced pears, milk

Lunch K-4: Big Daddy's pizza, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

