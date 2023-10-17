Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, Sept. 25

11:42 a.m. Police were dispatched to Oak View Veterinary Clinic in reference to a suspicious person. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Brandon James Dennington, 31, Springdale, in connect with a confirmed warrant out of probation and parole.

6:40 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McCulloch Street in reference to a verbal disturbance between two persons who gave conflicting reports of a man hitting the woman's dog.

11:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Richard Scott Mathis, 41, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

9:29 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited William Joel Rivas, 38, Springdale, in connection with no driver's license and no insurance. The vehicle was towed.

1:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hutchinson Street in reference to found "drugs and needles." As a result of the investigation, police retrieved a black bag containing methamphetamine and more than 20 used syringes. As the house had been searched due to a search warrant Sept. 25 and the residence had not been secured, police said there is no proof that the items belong to the persons living there. The residents had been recently arrested on drug charges.

Thursday, Sept. 28

3:52 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Courtney Lynn Deroue, 27, Fayetteville, in connection with drive or move vehicle without registration; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; and possession drug paraphernalia.

4:41 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Bobby Gene DeShields, 57, Pineville, Mo., in connection with speeding; driving vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked; and violation of ignition interlock device act. His vehicle was towed.

Friday, Sept. 29

9:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Deandre Octavius Spann, 43, Dallas, Texas, in connection with a felony assault warrant out of Collin County, Texas, that was "full extradition." Spann was also cited with no liability insurance.