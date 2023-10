Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept.

Report dated Sept. 12, 2023

Arnold, Terry J, 40, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty, Guilty

Calley, Jeffrey Norman, 55, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Alverson, Miranda Nicole, 25, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Davidson, Cruise, 25, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Peninger, Riley D, 29, No or Improper Tail lights or Reflectors, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty, Guilty

McCoy, Janie M, 38, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty, Guilty

Peninger, Riley D, 29, Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Hudson - Gutierrez, Allyissa D, 41, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Davidson, Cruise, 25, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed

Saucedo Espino, Victor H, 24, Illegal Passing on Left, Bond Forfeit; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Bond Forfeit

Davidson, Cruise, 25, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Nol Prossed

Rendon, Aron J, 21, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Yager, Adam C, 37, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, No Contest, Guilty

Cowley, Trent Richard, 34, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Nol Prossed

Cook, Silver M, 21, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty

Wilson, Ian R, 30, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Lepiane, Dillon A, 22 , No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty, Guilty; Speeding, Guilty, Guilty

Bookout, Kyleigh V, 25, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Guilty, Guilty; Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Guilty, Guilty

Julius, Tuesday A, 35, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Bond Forfeit

Malone, Sarah Rene, 25, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty, Guilty

Sanchez Caceres, Pedro, 46, Speeding, Guilty, Guilty

Taylor, Cassidy D, 27, Speeding, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty

Beebe, Leah J, 25, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Tovar Zavala, Jose, 40, No or Expired D.L., Bond Forfeit; Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Rowlee, Isabella R, 22, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty; Careless And Prohibited Driving, Guilty, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty, Guilty; Endangering Welfare Of A Minor 2nd Degree, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty, Guilty; Possession of open container with alcohol in vehicle, Dismissed

Meza Martinez, Francisco, 31, Fail To Register upon presence in state

Rippee, Richard L, 57, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Peterson, Brexton Garrett, 34, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314

Salmonsen, Grace Elizabeth, 21, Driving With No Vehicle or Trailer Tags

Clark, Kristopher R, 35, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty

Reid, Alexis M, 22, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty, Guilty

Sandlin Tolliver, Christina M, 46, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty, Guilty; Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Guilty, Guilty

Machuca, Brian, 24, Possession Controlled Substance, No Contest, Guilty

Holt - Salyer, Matthew B, 28, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty, Guilty

Quillen, Jamie Lynn, 35, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License

Guadarrama - Ayala, Angel, 46, Permit Unauth. Person To Drive

Bowers, James R, 35, Animal Regulations City Ord. 314, Guilty, Guilty

Carsten, Benon J, 48, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Edwards, Cody J, 30, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty, Guilty

Smith, Brittany, 35, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

De Los Santos, Esmerki Tobias, 33, Speeding

Boyd, Mackenzie G, 19, Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty

Stinnett, Edward C, 21, No or Expired D.L., Guilty, Guilty; Speeding, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty, Guilty

Rubio, Moreno V, 52, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty, Guilty

Signorino, Sarah Lauren, 22, Speeding, Guilty, Guilty

Townsend, James W, 46, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty, Guilty

McGrath, Sarah E, 39, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139

Ruiz, Ruiz, 20, No or Expired D.L.; Speeding,

Brittain, Magen R, 4,1 No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Ortega Hernandez, Juan R, 55, No or Expired D.L, Guilty, Guilty; Speeding, Guilty, Guilty

Alvarez, Ramon, 27, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., No Contest, Guilty

Turner, Michael, 33, Careless And Prohibited Driving, No Contest, Guilty

Campbell, Shasta Y, 42, Use of Wireless Phone in School Zone

Canada, James E, 53, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local3, Bond Forfeit

Pina Gonzalez, Germain, 38, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Bray, Regina Kay, 56, Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Noble, Cory Joe, 33, Imprudent Driving City Ord 139, Bond Forfeit

Anderson, Austin J, 25, Speeding, Bond Forfeit; Careless And Prohibited Driving, Bond Forfeit

Zuniga, Juan T, 25 ,No or Expired D.L., Guilty, Guilty

Roller, Jennifer L, 57, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Morales Cardona, Sergio Jose, 46, No or Expired D.L., Bond Forfeit; Speeding, Bond Forfeit

Snoderly, Tyler Shawn, 40, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty, Guilty

Mills, Nancy S, 61, Fail to Signal, Bond Forfeit

Murphy, Krysten A, 24, Speeding, Bond Forfeit; No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Sullivan, Kristin L, 54, Speeding, Guilty, Guilty

Parson, Leroy E III, 20,No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Slack, Sherry L, 51, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty, Guilty

Brown, Cole Martin, 21, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, No Contest, Guilty

Report dated Sept. 26, 2023

McCage, Heidi L, 44, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C Guilty, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Not Guilty, Nol Prossed

Embrey, Jodie Marie, 48, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Guilty, Guilty

Townsend, Nickolus Jay, 33, Assault 3rd Degree, Guilty, Guilty

Childers, David Link, 55, Disorderly Conduct, Guilty, Guilty

Dutton, Jessie James, 23, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilt, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Fisher, Kimberly Louise, 40, Drove Left Of Center, Not Guilty, Dismissed; Possession. Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty, Guilty

Dutton, Jessie James, 23, Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty; Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Guilty, Guilty

Hardin, Madison Paige, 22, Possession Cont. Substance, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty, Guilty

Winter, Jessica Marie, 47, Drove Left Of Center, Not Guilty, Dismissed; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty, Guilty

Schumacher, Alan C, 61, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign, Not Guilty, Guilty

Wilson, Cody Lee, 27, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Not Guilty, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty; Use of wireless telephone when driving, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty, Guilty

Hamilton, Ricky R, 55, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Guilty, Guilty; No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty, Guilty

Dutton, Jessie James, 23, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Hardin, Madison Paige, 22, Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Tapp, Dakota D, 31, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License (No finding entered)

Neff, Misty D, 48, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Pike, Sandra, 18, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Lopez Perea, Rafael, 60, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty, Guilty; Drove Left Of Center, Not Guilty, Dismissed

Bartlett, Kris A, 43, No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty, Guilty

Titus, Cathleen, 39, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L., Not Guilty, Guilty

Rice, Rylan Trey, 18, Minor In Possession Alcohol, Guilty, Guilty;Domestic Battery 3rd Degree, Guilty, Guilty

Cook, Pamela J, 39, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty

Neff, Misty D, 48, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked D.L, Guilty, Guilty

Vargas, Jose, 33, No or Expired D.L., Guilty, Guilty

Hart, Gary Dean, 52, Drive On Susp. Or Revoked D.L., Guilty, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty