Learn to cook nutritiously

by Staff Reports | October 17, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Several people attended the free nutrition/cooking lessons Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the Pea Ridge Community Library. The lessons will be held again at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 by the University of Arkansas Extension Service. To sign up or get more information, email [email protected] or call 501-650-6584.

