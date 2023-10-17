Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge High School Choir students were named to the 2023 All-Region Honor Choir. They include Grace Hendrix, Rees Kelley, Natalie Burnett, Kylie Grigg, Elina Multitista, Austen Goss, Jillian Williams, Karen Christensen, Sadie Christensen and Annabeth Larsen. The students will perform at the Arena Arts Center Nov. 4. The performance is free and open to the public.

Print Headline: Honor Choir students selected

