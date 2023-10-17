Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Honor Choir students selected

by Staff Reports | October 17, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge High School Choir students were named to the 2023 All-Region Honor Choir. They include Grace Hendrix, Rees Kelley, Natalie Burnett, Kylie Grigg, Elina Multitista, Austen Goss, Jillian Williams, Karen Christensen, Sadie Christensen and Annabeth Larsen. The students will perform at the Arena Arts Center Nov. 4. The performance is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, Oct.

Print Headline: Honor Choir students selected

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Blaze destroys home, three generations displaced by fire
by Annette Beard
Small, medium, large mules jump, run, balk
by Annette Beard
Teens engage as sumo wrestlers
by Annette Beard
The 34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump results
by Annette Beard
The little mule that could!
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT