Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, scored the first touchdown of the game with a five-yard run across the goal line with 6:53 left in the first quarter. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks battled the entire game with grit, according to coach Brey Cook, but ultimately fell to Shiloh 58 to 19 Friday, Oct. 13. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Friday night, the Pea Ridge Blackhawks scored first on the Shiloh Saints' field.

Print Headline: Hawks battle with grit against Shiloh

