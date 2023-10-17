Community Calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 18

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Friday, Oct. 20

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Annual tree give-away, behind City Hall, 975 Weston Street, use south driveway. Proof of city residency required. Blackgum, PawPaw, red bud, Sargent Crab apple, Sweetbay Magnolia, Vernal witch hazel and white flowering dogwood available.

2 p.m. Midday movie, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 21

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

12-4 p.m. Harvest Festival, Brightwater United Methodist Church, 14108 E. U.S. Hwy. 62, Rogers. From 12 - 2 p.m. all you can eat beans and cornbread for $10 (includes a dessert and drink). There will be hot dog basket for children for $5. There will be local crafts for sale. From 2-4 p.m. the festival will include face painting, cake walk, fishpond and bingo with free prizes.

4-6 p.m. Halloween Fun: Hang out with 4-H members and watch "Hotel Transylvania" at the Pea Ridge Heritage Building for children ages 5 to 19. The event is free. Snacks will be provided. Bring something comfortable to sit on and wear your costume if you wish. Not in 4-H? Ask about becoming a member.

Sunday, Oct. 22

4 p.m. Fall Soup Supper by Glade Community Historical Society at Lost Bridge Village Community room. Variety of soups, French bread, corn bread, beverages and deserts for $10. Speaker will be Dale Phillips speaking on "The Armies after Pea Ridge: The roads to Helena, Prairie Grove and Corinth (March-October 1862).

Monday, Oct. 23

12-2 p.m. Pea Ridge Library Fall Festival, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Oct. 25

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge