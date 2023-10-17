College news

FAYETTEVILLE -- Local students were awarded scholarships this fall from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

The awards are part of 960 scholarships totaling $1.6 million given this fall to Fulbright College students across four academic disciplines: arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.

Abby Ryals of Pea Ridge was awarded the School of Art Undergraduate Student Support Scholarship.

Morgan Humphrey of Pea Ridge was awarded the University of Arkansas Band Scholarship.

"Setting our students up for success is our number one priority, and we're grateful to be able to reward their hard work and contribution to our college and the entire University of Arkansas community," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean of Fulbright College.

This fall's scholarships are made possible from the support of donors, who include alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Fulbright College, and aid students as part of the commitment to student success.

"Supporting our students requires a holistic approach: academically, emotionally, mentally and financially," said Sloan. "The generous support of these friends of Fulbright College allows us to give our students those tools and resources for success, and we're so grateful for that opportunity."

Each year, Fulbright College awards more than $3 million in scholarships to its students to support their academic success, including scholarships for study abroad, honors studies, research fellowships and more.