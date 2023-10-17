Blackhawk Sports Schedule 2023

Thursday, Oct. 19
5:30 p.m. Football, 7th & Jr. High vs. Greenwood @ Pea Ridge
Friday, Oct. 20
7 p.m. Football, varsity vs. Clarksville @ Clarksville
Monday, Oct. 23
5:30 p.m. Football, 8th vs. Farmington @ Pea Ridge
Oct. 23-28
Volleyball State Tournament @ Shiloh
Wednesday, Oct. 25
3:30 p.m. Cross Country 4A-1 District Meet @ Huntsville
Thursday, Oct. 26
5:30 p.m. Football, 7th & Jr. High vs. Farmington @ Farmington
Friday, Oct. 27
7 p.m. Football, varsity vs. Farmington @ Pea Ridge & recognition of 1963 Blackhawks