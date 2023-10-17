Band competes at War Eagle competition

The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Junior Preston Wheeless, No. 35 on the football team, also performs in the band.
Junior Daniel Darnell, No. 76 on the football team, also performs in the band.
Avery Wilson, senior, guard with the flag, and Patricia Thorpe, freshman, front ensemble member on vibraphone, performed during a recent half-time of a football game.
Jasmine Greek, a senior at Pea Ridge High School, performed with the band and color guard at half-time during a home football game recently.
Emmaleigh Mitchell, sophomore, with guard; Tait Allen, sop. on trombone, and Kairi McInturf, freshman, trombone, performed at half-time at a home football game earlier in the season.