Band competes at War Eagle competition

by Annette Beard | October 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Junior Preston Wheeless, No. 35 on the football team, also performs in the band. The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Junior Daniel Darnell, No. 76 on the football team, also performs in the band. The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Avery Wilson, senior, guard with the flag, and Patricia Thorpe, freshman, front ensemble member on vibraphone, performed during a recent half-time of a football game. The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jasmine Greek, a senior at Pea Ridge High School, performed with the band and color guard at half-time during a home football game recently. The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Emmaleigh Mitchell, sophomore, with guard; Tait Allen, sop. on trombone, and Kairi McInturf, freshman, trombone, performed at half-time at a home football game earlier in the season. The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Print Headline: Band competes at War Eagle competition

