Band competes at War Eagle competition

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Emmaleigh Mitchell, sophomore, with guard; Tait Allen, sop. on trombone, and Kairi McInturf, freshman, trombone, performed at half-time at a home football game earlier in the season. The Pea Ridge Band, under the direction of band director Heather Thompson competed in the War Eagle Marching Competition Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

