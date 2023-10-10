Wolfenden controls the field sideline to sideline; Senior safety likes to hit!

Passionate about football since second grade, Mason Wolfenden loves being a Blackhawk football player.

Wolfenden, 17, is a senior and said he has "always played corner" but changed to safety this year.

"I like it. It's a lot more physical than corner and I like to get some tackles," he said. "I like hitting!

"It takes away stress and stuff -- you get to hit people on the field," he said.

The son of Amanda and Russ Bray and Ross and Ashley Wolfenden, he is the grandson of Christy Vandiver and Reldon and Rose Bray, all of Pea Ridge.

Wolfenden also runs track competing in the 100- and 200-meter runs. He played basketball in the seventh grade, but now focuses on football.

"I've always loved watching football even in second grade and decided I wanted to play," he said, explaining that both of his parents went to the University of Arkansas and he grew up watching the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"I'm a Razorback fan," he said, admitting he also likes the Cowboys. He said he likes to watch Amari Coper, a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League.

In school, his favorite subject is math.

He enjoys listening to music and said he has his headphones on all day. To prepare for a game, he likes to listen to music, watch football films, do a "pregame lift" in the weight room and work on "back peddles and circuit to help with speed and get ready for the game."

He was excited about making his first interception last year during the game against Huntsville. This year, he's had three interceptions.

"Obviously, the first goal is to not let them catch it (the football), but if that ball is flying my way, then I'm going to try to get it," he said.

He also said the game against Prairie Grove was a big one for him. He had 14 tackles and one interception.

"That was the best game I've had statistically wise," he said.

"Mason Wolfenden is a senior captain and he is playing amazing football right now," head football coach Brey Cook said. "He's playing hard, he's playing smart, and he's going to have a lot of success."

He said the game last year against Gentry was "not a good game for me. I had two touchdowns called on me."

"I feel like I handled it pretty well. I finished the game. I didn't let it bring me down where I wasn't going to play anymore. I still went out there and gave it my all.

"I used to get really upset back in seventh through ninth grade, I used to get upset if I messed up. But, recently I've learned there's always a good play coming."

The senior said the team's new slogan is to respond with an up and that has helped him keep his focus.

"My mom and my stepdad have been a really good part of mental game about how there's always the next play -- get up, be who you are, show up."

Cook said in the game against Prairie Grove.

"He really got after it. It was a great game -- a physical game. Every time he made a tackle, I winced. Everyone noticed it," Cook said.

"All the new coaches they've brought in," Wolfenden said, adding that he appreciates coach Josh Reynolds who had a big impact on him.

"I think the growth that he has shown over the last three years, eight months especially, have been exactly what we want in our program," Cook said. "For somebody to buy in to the off the field and then show up physically on the field."

Buying into it off the field involves working in weight room in the off season -- 'doing everything right, attacking those lifts, holding others accountable."

"And then, he got injured," Cook said, noting that Wolfenden missed the first day of spring ball and the first half of summer. "For him to be able to stay focused and bounce back ... to raise the bar like he did, that's something special. Not a lot of people do that."

"When I came back -- I was in best shape of my life coming up to spring ball -- couldn't work out as much," Wolfenden said. "It set me back, as soon as I got back, I was back on my grind."

He said he now weighs about 5 pounds more and is lifting 10% more than he was before the injury.

"I'm doing my old max for reps now on bench," Wolfenden said.

"If we had 11 of him on defense, we'd have a pretty good defense," Cook said. "The biggest thing we've been able to do, is play smart and understand our game plan. And he does that."

He said he learned a lot from coach Preston Cash and coach Max Hotelling.

Cash said, "He really has just kind of been the heart and sole of our secondary. He's done a good job leading. He has a lot of younger guys he has taken under and lead with actions."

"He's kind of the last line of defense between the ball and the end zone," Cash said. "And that was part of the decision to move him there. He's such a dynamic player. He's taken away half the field. We moved him to safety where he's more in the middle. He now controls and dominates sideline to sideline. It's rare to have a player who can play sideline to sideline, but Mason is that type of player."