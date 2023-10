Tuesday, Oct. 3

Lady Hawks had a hard fight with Gravette resulting in a 3-1 loss to them.

Thursday, Oct. 5

The Lady Hawks had a 3-1 win over Ozark on a night that also happened to be our pink out game.

"We had some great plays from junior OH Kasey Goldberg & junior libero Laney Heckman," according to coach Jonna Lawver.