Teacher’s care, concern for students resulted in award

Shocked! Surprised! Honored!

"I was completely shocked -- it absolutely blew my mind. I was completely honored," said Amy Bennett.

"It was hard to come down from that the rest of the day," she said.

Bennett, science teacher at Pea Ridge Junior High School, had surprise visitors in her classroom last week. She said she initially thought it was just someone coming to watch the class.

Jeff Neil, president of Arvest Bank Pea Ridge, was joined by several bank employees, school administrators and Sarah Msall, counselor, and Jessica Shelton, instructional facilitator, as they walked into Bennett's room to announce she was the recipient of the Arvest We Love Teachers award and presented her with a $500 check.

"Every year Arvest partners with the Pea Ridge School District to select one deserving teacher to receive a $500 check to use in their classroom," Neil said. "And this year, the district administration selected you, ma'am."

Students applauded and cheered.

"The kids -- that's why I got into this," Bennett said.

"Making connections with students is my biggest thing 100%! You've got to connect with these kids on a deeper level and really get to know them as individuals," she said.

"Mrs. Bennett's more than deserving. She does a tremendous job in the classroom. She cares for her students both inside and out the classroom. I see her daily working with her students, our teachers, with everyone making Pea Ridge Junior High a better place," said Keith Martin, school superintendent.

Bennett, who has lived in Rogers since she was 4 years of age, earned her bachelor's degree from Harding University.

"I began teaching in Pea Ridge almost seven years ago. That was my first teaching job. I did my student teaching at Pea Ridge Middle School and received a job when my student teaching was finished," she said, explaining that she began working in Pea Ridge before the new high school was finished so started at the Middle School, but moved to the junior high school when the grades were moved to a different building.

"I began my teaching career late in life because my two older children were very involved in school sports and I wanted to make sure I was able to be there for them before I went back to school," Bennett said.

Before that, she worked for 10 years at Grace Hill Elementary as a paraprofessional for a contained classroom.

Bennett and her husband, Todd Bennett, have three children -- Jordan, who is an attorney for Lindsey; Amanda who works construction; and Reiley, a junior at Heritage High School.

Unsure as to how she'll spend the money, Bennett said one option is headphones for her students. She said she used to have a lot for the students, some of whom do not have their own, but those have "slowly dwindled down" and she'd like to have more for them.

She likes the fact that she can teach in different ways to different learners -- visual, hands on. "There are just so many ways you can teach science to be able to reach the kids."

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Mrs. Amy Bennett, science teacher at Pea Ridge Junior High School, was presented a $500 check for use in her classroom by Jeff Neil, president of Arrest Bank Pea Ridge. She was honored as part of the "Arrest We Love Teachers" program. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



