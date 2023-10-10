Rezone request stalled





Lack of appropriate easements to two parcels at 1910 Slack St., caused the request to rezone the land from agricultural to Residential 4 to be tabled.

Discussion at the Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Oct. 3, revealed that there are not proper easements for a multi-family residential project.

Daniel Friede with Expedient Civil Engineering presented the request to rezone the Rounds Revocable Trust. He said the developer wanted to build two- to three-story apartments -- "as many as this density would allow."

Planner Carolyne Wendel said the R4 zone would allow up to 270 units on 10 acres.

Friede said there is a 40-feet access easement and said water and sewer are available along Slack Street "that can be extended."

Chairman Al Fowler asked if there were options for access if the 40-feet easement is not owned by the developer.

"You're probably asking questions out of order," Fowler said. "It's inevitable that access has bearing on the question at hand today."

Scott Jacobs said he owns the land on which the easement lies.

Scott Metz said the access is his private lane. He said the property is two lots of a subdivision comprised of five-acre lots.

"Has the requestor done any sort of due diligence, access, easements, deed restrictions?" Wendel asked.

"Not that I'm aware of," Friede said.

Planner Michael Wilhem said a project of that size would require two means of access and "one 40-feet access would not meet that requirement."

Friede was told that if the request is denied, there would be six months before the request could be presented again. Friede said he'd like to table the request, which must be readdressed at the November meeting.



