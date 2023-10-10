Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 10, 1973

In an apparent move to gain legal strength in its court battle against Lloyd Weaver, the Pea Ridge City Council Saturday voted to formally "correct" the minutes of the Council's December 1972 meeting.

Garfield Mayor Coen Ross presided at the Garfield Council meeting with aldermen Wimpy Jones, Merle Weimer, Buddy Seamster and city coerk Jane Davis president. Ross submitted his resignation as water commissioner.

A new gymnasium is under construction behind the school downtown. Perry Butcher of Rogers is the architect.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 1983

Pea Ridge schools are already short six classrooms and probably should plan for 10 now, according to Conrad Wells, supervisor for school plant and services, State Department of Education.

Strong support for the Pea Ridge football team, coach avid Shinn and assistant coach Jim Roe was expressed last Thursday night by parents and administrators.

The annual Christmas concert for Pea Ridge country has been announced. It will be held Dec. 3 at First Baptist Church, with the John Brown University Cathedral Choir in concert. The concert is The TIMES Christmas present to its readers, advertisers, contributors and writers.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 14, 1993

Tens of thousands of people will converge on northwest Arkansas today through Sunday to browse at and buy crafts at more than a dozen craft fairs throughout the area.

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom and high school principal Jerry Endsley were accused of slander, mental abuse, education denial and broken civil rights at the School Board meeting. Accusations were made by Mr. and Mrs. Bob Mahmens and Jerry Todd.

The Northeast Benton County Fire Department responded Thursday to a structure fire at Fred and Debbie's Restaurant, one mile east of Garfield on U.S.Highway 62. The damage was estimated at $50,000.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2003

Radar, a world-class jumping mule, owed by Mike Call of Henley, Mo., took first place in the 51-inch and over mule jump at the Pea Ridge Mule Jump in 2001 with a jump of 58 inches.

Shirley Bailey bought Jackie's Antiques, Gifts and Flowers at 955 N. Curtis and is busy getting new merchandise and changing the name to Emerald Gardens of Arkansas Inc.

From his overalls, quiet manner and simple farmhouse, Mitchell Webb might be mistaken for a typical country farmer, but he is far from it. Descended from early settlers in northwest Arkansas, he tells a story of hard work and progress during his 90 years of making a good living from the fertile soil of this corner of Arkansas, with dairy and beef cattle He will retire from the board of directors of Arvest Bank of Pea Ridge Monday on his 90th birthday.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013

Good friends, coon dogs, a couple of mules and the Ozark hills and "hollers" -- the recipe for a community event spanning a quarter of a century and celebrating the heritage of the Ozarks is the Pea Ridge Mule Jump to be held this next weekend.

Two acres on Klaus Lane were approved to be rezoned from agricultural to residential at the Planning Commission Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Little did he realize that taking art class when he was 5 would ignite a passion for art that has stretched across three decades. Alan Spivey, 34, loves art and always has a project in the works.