Previous first-place winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

1989 -- 1st Mule Jump
Under 51"
1st -- Dolly, Jeff Wiltgen, Garfield
51" & over
1st -- 72" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnstall,Okla.
1990 -- 2nd Mule Jump
Under 51"
1st -- 61" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
51" & over
1st -- 65 1/2" Chiquita, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.
1991 -- 3rd Mule Jump
Under 51"
1st -- Rubin, Connie Selph, Prairie Grove
51" & over
1st -- 65" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge
1992
Under 51"
1st -- 58" Sunny, Don Sams
51" & over
1st -- 67" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.
1993
Under 51"
1st -- 60" Sonny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
51" & over
1st -- 60" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.
Green Mule Jump
1st -- Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge
1994
Under 51"
1st -- 56" by Sonny, Beaver Blackfox
51" & over
1st -- Sweet Willy, Beaver Blackfox of Kansas, Okla.
Green Jump
1st -- Gus, Don Sams
1995
Under 51"
1st -- Sonny, Beaver Blackfox
51" & over
1st -- Sonny owned by Fran Blackfox
Green Jump
1st -- Gus, Don Sams
1996
Under 51"
1st -- 48" Heather Harrison of Skiatook, Okla.
51" & over
1st -- Don Sams, Barndsall, Okla.
Green Jump
1st -- Yeargain Bequette, Pineville, Mo.
1997
Under 51"
1st -- Craig Johnson, Hurley,Mo.
51" & over
1st -- Mike Clark
Green Jump
1st -- Boop Williams, Skiatook, Okla.
1998 -- 10th annual Mule Jump, Oct. 3
Under 51"
1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
51" & over
1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
Green Jump
1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
1999
Under 51"
1st -- Missy, Tyler Shockley
51" & over
1st -- Red, Boop Williams
Green Jump
1st -- Sugar, Philip Cottrell
1st Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Red, Boop Williams
2000
Under 51"
1st -- 46" Miss Red, Don Marchant
51" & over
1st -- 48" Jethro, Becky O'Brien
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Tied: Red, Boop Williams, and Missy, Harold Shockley
2001
Under 51"
1st -- 40" Miss Red, Seth Daniels
51" & over
1st -- 58" Radar, Mike Call, Henly, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Cuz, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Pineville, Mo.
2002
Under 51"
1st -- 48" Miss Red, Seth Daniels, Springdale, Ark.
51" & over
1st -- 46" Jethro, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Kilby Shockley
Adult -- Becki O'Brien
2003
Under 51"
1st -- 53 1/2" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
51" & over
1st -- Bocephus 47 1/2," Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.
2nd -- Three-way tie:
First Pro Jump
1st -- 62 1/2" Big Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- tied Becki O'Brien and Kenny Friend
Youth -- Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.
2004
Under 51"
1st -- 48" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
51" & over
1st -- 56" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Pro jump
1st -- 65.5" Missy, Steve Foster, Front Royal, Va.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2005
Under 51"
48" Missy, Kilby Shockley
51" & over
1st -- 55" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 65.5" -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2006
Under 51"
1st -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
51" & over
1st -- Penny, Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Rosie, Rodney Harris, Lathrop, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr.
Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley
2007
Under 51"
1st -- 38" Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
51" & over
1st -- Scardy Cat, John Higgins , Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Plato, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Sally, Ricki Higgins, Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2008
Under 51"
1st -- Willie, Mike Call, Union, Mo.
51" & over
1st -- Babe, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 63" Tie
Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught
Radar, Mike Call, Union, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2009
Under 51"
1st -- 38" Buckwheat, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
51" & over
1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 56" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2010
Under 51"
1st -- 50" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.
51" & over
1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 63" Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Sally and Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.
2011
Mule Jump, 51" & under
1st -- 51" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.
Mule Jump, 51" & over
1st -- 51" Misty, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 65" Radar, Mike Call
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Alexa Higgins with Lady
Adult -- John Higgins Jr. with Colleen
Senior -- R.B. Smith with Lucy
2012
Mule Jump, 51" & over
1st -- Rosey, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Mule Jump, 51" & under
1st -- Bonita, Jerry Nelson
Pro Jump
1st -- 60" Radar, Mike Call
Negel Hall High Point Award
Youth: Chandler Payne, Ragin' Roster
Adult: Colleen, John Higgins Jr.
Senior: Kit, Joe Sams
2013
Jump, under 51"
1st-- tie
Billy, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 36" tie
Lady Killer, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 36" tie
Mule jump, 51" & over
1st -- Molly Francis, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge
Mule Jump, Pro
1st -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 62"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- tie
Sally, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.
Cuz, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Adult -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.
Senior -- Pecos Bill, Cindi Slimp, Columbia, Mo.
2014 -- Jump cancelled due to rain and flooding
2015
Jump, under 51"
1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 32"
Mule jump, 51" & over
1st -- 42" Rooster, shown by Maranda Stites, owned by Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.
Mule Jump, Pro
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark. Mo. 64.5"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Billy Nelson with Missy, Cameron, Mo.
Adult -- Maranda Stites & Becki Payne with Ragin' Rooster, Pryor, Okla.
Senior -- Cindi Slemp, Pacos Bill, Sturgeon, Mo.
2016
Jump, under 51"
1st -- Sissy, Allison Byrn, Patsy Summer, Afton, Okla. 35"
Mule jump, 51" & over
1st -- Miss Kitty, William Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 52"
Mule Jump, Pro
(started at 40")
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy, Ozark, Mo.
Adult -- Magic Man and Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.
Senior -- Kit and Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.
2017
Jump, under 51"
1st -- Gintle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
Mule jump, 51" & over
1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.
Mule Jump, Pro
(started at 45")
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy
Adult -- Ragin' Rooster and Maranda Stites
Senior -- Pacos Bill and Cindi Slemp
2018
Mule Jump, 51" & over
1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, 45"
Mule Jump, Under 51"
1st -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, 30"
Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards presentations:
Youth: Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo.
Adult: Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge
Senior: Halo, Scott Lutke, Claremore, Okla.
Pro Jump
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 61.5"
2019
Mule Jump, Under 51"
1st -- Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Big Cabin, Okla., 25"
(but kept going until 33")
Mule Jump, 51" & over
1st -- Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 52"
Mule Pro Jump
1st -- Dan, Doug Fletcher, J.R. Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 60"
2020 - canceled due to covid-19 pandemic
2021
Mule Jump, under 51"
1st -- Bonita, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo.
Mule Jump, 51" & over
1st -- Halo, Heather Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla, 48"
Mule Pro Jump
1st -- Pedro, Richie Dement, Centerville, Mo., 56"
Negel Hall Memorial High Point
Youth: Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Adult: Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.
Senior: Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2022
Mule Jump, 51" & under
1. Bonita, 11, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 39"
Mule Jump, 51" & over
1. Bullseye, 24, Ronnie Smith, Garfield 48"
Mule Pro Jump
1st Miss Kitty, Cyndi Nelson, Crooked Creek Mule. Co, Cameron, Mo. - 60"
Negel Hall Memorial High Point
Youth: Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Adult: Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Senior: Magic Man & Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.