Previous first-place winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

1989 -- 1st Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- Dolly, Jeff Wiltgen, Garfield

51" & over

1st -- 72" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnstall,Okla.

1990 -- 2nd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- 61" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" & over

1st -- 65 1/2" Chiquita, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.

1991 -- 3rd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- Rubin, Connie Selph, Prairie Grove

51" & over

1st -- 65" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

1992

Under 51"

1st -- 58" Sunny, Don Sams

51" & over

1st -- 67" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

1993

Under 51"

1st -- 60" Sonny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" & over

1st -- 60" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

Green Mule Jump

1st -- Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

1994

Under 51"

1st -- 56" by Sonny, Beaver Blackfox

51" & over

1st -- Sweet Willy, Beaver Blackfox of Kansas, Okla.

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

1995

Under 51"

1st -- Sonny, Beaver Blackfox

51" & over

1st -- Sonny owned by Fran Blackfox

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

1996

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Heather Harrison of Skiatook, Okla.

51" & over

1st -- Don Sams, Barndsall, Okla.

Green Jump

1st -- Yeargain Bequette, Pineville, Mo.

1997

Under 51"

1st -- Craig Johnson, Hurley,Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Mike Clark

Green Jump

1st -- Boop Williams, Skiatook, Okla.

1998 -- 10th annual Mule Jump, Oct. 3

Under 51"

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" & over

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

Green Jump

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

1999

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Tyler Shockley

51" & over

1st -- Red, Boop Williams

Green Jump

1st -- Sugar, Philip Cottrell

1st Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Red, Boop Williams

2000

Under 51"

1st -- 46" Miss Red, Don Marchant

51" & over

1st -- 48" Jethro, Becky O'Brien

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Tied: Red, Boop Williams, and Missy, Harold Shockley

2001

Under 51"

1st -- 40" Miss Red, Seth Daniels

51" & over

1st -- 58" Radar, Mike Call, Henly, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Cuz, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Pineville, Mo.

2002

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Miss Red, Seth Daniels, Springdale, Ark.

51" & over

1st -- 46" Jethro, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Kilby Shockley

Adult -- Becki O'Brien

2003

Under 51"

1st -- 53 1/2" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Bocephus 47 1/2," Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

2nd -- Three-way tie:

First Pro Jump

1st -- 62 1/2" Big Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- tied Becki O'Brien and Kenny Friend

Youth -- Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.

2004

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- 56" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Pro jump

1st -- 65.5" Missy, Steve Foster, Front Royal, Va.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2005

Under 51"

48" Missy, Kilby Shockley

51" & over

1st -- 55" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65.5" -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2006

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Penny, Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Rosie, Rodney Harris, Lathrop, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley

2007

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Scardy Cat, John Higgins , Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Plato, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Sally, Ricki Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2008

Under 51"

1st -- Willie, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Babe, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Tie

Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught

Radar, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2009

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Buckwheat, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 56" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2010

Under 51"

1st -- 50" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Sally and Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.

2011

Mule Jump, 51" & under

1st -- 51" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- 51" Misty, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65" Radar, Mike Call

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Alexa Higgins with Lady

Adult -- John Higgins Jr. with Colleen

Senior -- R.B. Smith with Lucy

2012

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- Rosey, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" & under

1st -- Bonita, Jerry Nelson

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Radar, Mike Call

Negel Hall High Point Award

Youth: Chandler Payne, Ragin' Roster

Adult: Colleen, John Higgins Jr.

Senior: Kit, Joe Sams

2013

Jump, under 51"

1st-- tie

Billy, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 36" tie

Lady Killer, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 36" tie

Mule jump, 51" & over

1st -- Molly Francis, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 62"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- tie

Sally, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

Cuz, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Adult -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Pecos Bill, Cindi Slimp, Columbia, Mo.

2014 -- Jump cancelled due to rain and flooding

2015

Jump, under 51"

1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 32"

Mule jump, 51" & over

1st -- 42" Rooster, shown by Maranda Stites, owned by Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark. Mo. 64.5"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Billy Nelson with Missy, Cameron, Mo.

Adult -- Maranda Stites & Becki Payne with Ragin' Rooster, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Cindi Slemp, Pacos Bill, Sturgeon, Mo.

2016

Jump, under 51"

1st -- Sissy, Allison Byrn, Patsy Summer, Afton, Okla. 35"

Mule jump, 51" & over

1st -- Miss Kitty, William Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 52"

Mule Jump, Pro

(started at 40")

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy, Ozark, Mo.

Adult -- Magic Man and Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Kit and Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

2017

Jump, under 51"

1st -- Gintle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

Mule jump, 51" & over

1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.

Mule Jump, Pro

(started at 45")

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy

Adult -- Ragin' Rooster and Maranda Stites

Senior -- Pacos Bill and Cindi Slemp

2018

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, 45"

Mule Jump, Under 51"

1st -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, 30"

Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards presentations:

Youth: Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo.

Adult: Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge

Senior: Halo, Scott Lutke, Claremore, Okla.

Pro Jump

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 61.5"

2019

Mule Jump, Under 51"

1st -- Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Big Cabin, Okla., 25"

(but kept going until 33")

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 52"

Mule Pro Jump

1st -- Dan, Doug Fletcher, J.R. Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 60"

2020 - canceled due to covid-19 pandemic

2021

Mule Jump, under 51"

1st -- Bonita, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- Halo, Heather Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla, 48"

Mule Pro Jump

1st -- Pedro, Richie Dement, Centerville, Mo., 56"

Negel Hall Memorial High Point

Youth: Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Adult: Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

Senior: Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2022

Mule Jump, 51" & under

1. Bonita, 11, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 39"

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1. Bullseye, 24, Ronnie Smith, Garfield 48"

Mule Pro Jump

1st Miss Kitty, Cyndi Nelson, Crooked Creek Mule. Co, Cameron, Mo. - 60"

Negel Hall Memorial High Point

Youth: Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Adult: Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Senior: Magic Man & Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.