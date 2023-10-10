Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Previous first-place winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

by Staff Reports | October 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

1989 -- 1st Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- Dolly, Jeff Wiltgen, Garfield

51" & over

1st -- 72" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnstall,Okla.

1990 -- 2nd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- 61" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" & over

1st -- 65 1/2" Chiquita, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.

1991 -- 3rd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- Rubin, Connie Selph, Prairie Grove

51" & over

1st -- 65" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

1992

Under 51"

1st -- 58" Sunny, Don Sams

51" & over

1st -- 67" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

1993

Under 51"

1st -- 60" Sonny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" & over

1st -- 60" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

Green Mule Jump

1st -- Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

1994

Under 51"

1st -- 56" by Sonny, Beaver Blackfox

51" & over

1st -- Sweet Willy, Beaver Blackfox of Kansas, Okla.

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

1995

Under 51"

1st -- Sonny, Beaver Blackfox

51" & over

1st -- Sonny owned by Fran Blackfox

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

1996

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Heather Harrison of Skiatook, Okla.

51" & over

1st -- Don Sams, Barndsall, Okla.

Green Jump

1st -- Yeargain Bequette, Pineville, Mo.

1997

Under 51"

1st -- Craig Johnson, Hurley,Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Mike Clark

Green Jump

1st -- Boop Williams, Skiatook, Okla.

1998 -- 10th annual Mule Jump, Oct. 3

Under 51"

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" & over

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

Green Jump

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

1999

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Tyler Shockley

51" & over

1st -- Red, Boop Williams

Green Jump

1st -- Sugar, Philip Cottrell

1st Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Red, Boop Williams

2000

Under 51"

1st -- 46" Miss Red, Don Marchant

51" & over

1st -- 48" Jethro, Becky O'Brien

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Tied: Red, Boop Williams, and Missy, Harold Shockley

2001

Under 51"

1st -- 40" Miss Red, Seth Daniels

51" & over

1st -- 58" Radar, Mike Call, Henly, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Cuz, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Pineville, Mo.

2002

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Miss Red, Seth Daniels, Springdale, Ark.

51" & over

1st -- 46" Jethro, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Kilby Shockley

Adult -- Becki O'Brien

2003

Under 51"

1st -- 53 1/2" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Bocephus 47 1/2," Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

2nd -- Three-way tie:

First Pro Jump

1st -- 62 1/2" Big Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- tied Becki O'Brien and Kenny Friend

Youth -- Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.

2004

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- 56" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Pro jump

1st -- 65.5" Missy, Steve Foster, Front Royal, Va.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2005

Under 51"

48" Missy, Kilby Shockley

51" & over

1st -- 55" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65.5" -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2006

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Penny, Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Rosie, Rodney Harris, Lathrop, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley

2007

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Scardy Cat, John Higgins , Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Plato, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Sally, Ricki Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2008

Under 51"

1st -- Willie, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- Babe, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Tie

Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught

Radar, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2009

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Buckwheat, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 56" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2010

Under 51"

1st -- 50" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

51" & over

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Sally and Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.

2011

Mule Jump, 51" & under

1st -- 51" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- 51" Misty, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65" Radar, Mike Call

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Alexa Higgins with Lady

Adult -- John Higgins Jr. with Colleen

Senior -- R.B. Smith with Lucy

2012

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- Rosey, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" & under

1st -- Bonita, Jerry Nelson

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Radar, Mike Call

Negel Hall High Point Award

Youth: Chandler Payne, Ragin' Roster

Adult: Colleen, John Higgins Jr.

Senior: Kit, Joe Sams

2013

Jump, under 51"

1st-- tie

Billy, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 36" tie

Lady Killer, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 36" tie

Mule jump, 51" & over

1st -- Molly Francis, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 62"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- tie

Sally, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

Cuz, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Adult -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Pecos Bill, Cindi Slimp, Columbia, Mo.

2014 -- Jump cancelled due to rain and flooding

2015

Jump, under 51"

1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 32"

Mule jump, 51" & over

1st -- 42" Rooster, shown by Maranda Stites, owned by Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark. Mo. 64.5"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Billy Nelson with Missy, Cameron, Mo.

Adult -- Maranda Stites & Becki Payne with Ragin' Rooster, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Cindi Slemp, Pacos Bill, Sturgeon, Mo.

2016

Jump, under 51"

1st -- Sissy, Allison Byrn, Patsy Summer, Afton, Okla. 35"

Mule jump, 51" & over

1st -- Miss Kitty, William Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 52"

Mule Jump, Pro

(started at 40")

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy, Ozark, Mo.

Adult -- Magic Man and Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Kit and Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

2017

Jump, under 51"

1st -- Gintle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

Mule jump, 51" & over

1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.

Mule Jump, Pro

(started at 45")

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy

Adult -- Ragin' Rooster and Maranda Stites

Senior -- Pacos Bill and Cindi Slemp

2018

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, 45"

Mule Jump, Under 51"

1st -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, 30"

Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards presentations:

Youth: Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo.

Adult: Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge

Senior: Halo, Scott Lutke, Claremore, Okla.

Pro Jump

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 61.5"

2019

Mule Jump, Under 51"

1st -- Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Big Cabin, Okla., 25"

(but kept going until 33")

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 52"

Mule Pro Jump

1st -- Dan, Doug Fletcher, J.R. Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 60"

2020 - canceled due to covid-19 pandemic

2021

Mule Jump, under 51"

1st -- Bonita, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1st -- Halo, Heather Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla, 48"

Mule Pro Jump

1st -- Pedro, Richie Dement, Centerville, Mo., 56"

Negel Hall Memorial High Point

Youth: Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Adult: Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

Senior: Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2022

Mule Jump, 51" & under

1. Bonita, 11, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 39"

Mule Jump, 51" & over

1. Bullseye, 24, Ronnie Smith, Garfield 48"

Mule Pro Jump

1st Miss Kitty, Cyndi Nelson, Crooked Creek Mule. Co, Cameron, Mo. - 60"

Negel Hall Memorial High Point

Youth: Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Adult: Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Senior: Magic Man & Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

Print Headline: Previous first-place winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Teacher’s care, concern for students resulted in award
by Annette Beard
Mule talk: Learning the language of mule owners
by Annette Beard
Mule jump spun out of coon hunts
by Annette Beard
34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump
by Annette Beard
Pea Ridge Mule Jump 2022 photographs
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT