Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Oct. 16

Breakfast K-12: Maple pancake with chicken & cheese, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Maple pancake with chicken and cheese, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Breakfast K-12: Breakfasts burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Frito pie with cheese, pinto beans, diced peaches, milk

Lunch K-4: Frito pie with cheese, pinto beans, seasoned corn, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, graham cracker, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Breakfast K-12: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Country-fried steak, green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk

Lunch K-4: Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Salisbury steak, quick baked potato, green beans, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak, quick baked potato, green beans, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 19

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken sandwich, tator tots, pineapple tidbits, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Hot dog on bun, oven baked fries, corn on cob, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Hot dog on bun, oven baked fries, corn on cob, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Oct. 20

NO School