Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by Staff Reports | October 10, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 16

Breakfast K-12: Maple pancake with chicken & cheese, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Maple pancake with chicken and cheese, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Breakfast K-12: Breakfasts burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Frito pie with cheese, pinto beans, diced peaches, milk

Lunch K-4: Frito pie with cheese, pinto beans, seasoned corn, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Taco salad with chips, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, graham cracker, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Breakfast K-12: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Country-fried steak, green beans, Mandarin oranges, milk

Lunch K-4: Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Salisbury steak, quick baked potato, green beans, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak, quick baked potato, green beans, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 19

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken sandwich, tator tots, pineapple tidbits, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Hot dog on bun, oven baked fries, corn on cob, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Hot dog on bun, oven baked fries, corn on cob, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Oct. 20

NO School

More News

[]

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Teacher’s care, concern for students resulted in award
by Annette Beard
Mule talk: Learning the language of mule owners
by Annette Beard
Mule jump spun out of coon hunts
by Annette Beard
34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump
by Annette Beard
Pea Ridge Mule Jump 2022 photographs
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT