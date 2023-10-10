Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, June 25

11:41 p.m. Police were dispatched to a physical disturbance at a residence on John W. Montgomery Circle. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Nicholas Francis, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battering.

Thursday, Aug. 31

9:34 a.m. A resident of Charles Street reported that she and her husband were being harassed over both Facebook and by phone. The information was sent to the city prosecutor.

Sunday, Sept. 3

11:13 a.m. Police were dispatched to a theft call at a residence on Barris Lane in reference to someone entering a storage building and cutting and stealing power cords.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

9:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Stephen Shane McKee, 44, Bella Vista, in connection with second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center

Friday, Sept. 8

2:19 p.m. A school resource officer was shown a photograph of a handgun that a 15-year-old student had posted to a social media site. The student was searched and interviewed. No weapon was found. The incident was handled with school discipline.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

7:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on John Montgomery Circle in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Dinah Leah Libberton, 43, Bella Vista, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

11:51 a.m. Police were advised of a white male without a shirt on walking southbound on South Curtis Avenue flailing his arms in the roadway when vehicles were approaching. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Dakota Duffy, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with disorderly conduct and public intoxication and served a warrant from the Rogers Police Dept.

Saturday, Sept. 14

9:14 a.m. A school resource officer assisted a teacher who was being attacked by a 6-year-old child who attempted to choke her and strike her. He was restrained until he calmed down to prevent harm and released when he calmed down.

2:37 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Francis Espinal-Montero, 19, Springdale, in connection with no driver's license, no insurance and failure to register. As he had been cited recently for no driver's license and no insurance, police had the vehicle towed.

4:20 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Cameron Blake McCool, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving with a suspended driver's license; insurance required; disorderly conduct; resisting and officer; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; and possession drug paraphernalia.

6 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on West Pickens Road in reference to a report of property theft of a leased Sony PS5.

Sunday, Sept. 17

4:35 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hutchinson Street in reference to a female "in a domestic situation." The report was sent to the prosecutor. There were no charges filed.

Monday, Sept. 18

1:58 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Ford Street in reference to a male outside the caller's house attempting to get in. As a result of the investigation, police cited Robert S. Spencer, 45, Sulphur Springs, in connection with public intoxication. Spencer was transported to the hospital.

6:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to the parking lot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in reference to a private property accident involving three vehicles.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

11:19 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hutchinson Street for a psychiatric behavior call involving a report of a person "acting strange ... and waving a gun around." Police set up a perimeter around the house until more officers arrived, then assessed the situation. The complainant admitted there was not gun and she wanted medics. Medics assessed the person in question and determined he did not need to be transported. Police left the scene.

1:50 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Washburn Drive in reference to a forgery. The complainant said $899 had been withdrawn from his PayPal account and he learned that $14,000 had been transferred from his bank account to another account.

3:42 p.m. A resident of Little Flock reported a delayed motor-vehicle accident involving his vehicle damaged when parked at the Walmart Neighborhood Market earlier in the day.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

9:32 a.m. A resident of Kay Lyn Drive reported his vehicle had been hit and damaged sometime that morning. He told police he had run several errands in town and he didn't notice the damage until he was at the golf course.

Thursday, Sept. 21

6 p.m. A resident of Lee Town Road reported finding money in the parking lot at Dollar Tree. The money was taken into evidence by police.

Friday, Sept. 22

11:17 a.m. A resident of Green Street reported items missing from his shed. He also reported seeing someone in his yard. As a result of the investigation, the stolen items were recovered and police arrested Jesse Dutton, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property.

4:30 p.m. Police were notified that a 14-year-old male had run away from home. The youth was found at 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

5:02 p.m. As a result of an investigation into a reckless driver, police arrested Maria G. Nino, 47, Pea Ridge, in connection with first violation of omnibus DWI Act; second degree endangering the welfare of a minor; and driving left of center.

Monday, Oct. 2

6:18 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Peggy Jean Cannon, 32, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; insurance required.

11:08 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Miguel Angel Rodriguez-Araujo, 40, Springdale, in connection with driving with suspended or revoked license; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; careless and prohibited driving