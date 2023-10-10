Pea Ridge Building permits

September 2023
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Clements Homes^303 Daily St.^$826^$220,620
Clements Homes^1711 Crump St.^$753^$211, 313
Clements Homes^1801 Crump St.^$776^$220,490
Clements Homes^1803 Crump St.^$773^$219,282
Clements Homes^1805 Crump St.^$773^$219,282
Rausch Coleman Homes^2809 Reynolds St.^$806^232,202
Rausch Coleman Homes^2813 Reynolds St.^$2,939.99^226,889
Schuber Mitchell Homes^2610 Westbrook Loop^$3,146.99^$309,965
Schuber Mitchell Homes^2612 Westbrook Loop^$3,151.99^$311,535
Schuber Mitchell Homes^2614 Westbrook Loop^$3,086.99^$285,574
Schuber Mitchell Homes^2618 Westbrook Loop^$3086.99^$285,936
Schuber Mitchell Homes^612, Wright Lane^$2,841.99^$187,163
Schuber Mitchell Homes^1600 Lowery St.^$2,894.99^$208,777
Rausch Coleman Homes^2808 Murphy St.^$3034.99^264,443
Rausch Coleman Homes^2816 Reynolds St.^$3,139.99^$306,947
Rausch Coleman Homes^2817 Reynolds St.^$2,989.99^$226,648
C-3 Custom Homes^1813 Abbott Lane^$973^$299,943
C-3 Custom Homes^1817 Abbott Lane^$948^$289,438
C-3 Custom Homes^1909 Abbott Lane^$928^$281,468
C-3 Custom Homes^1913 Abbott Lane^$961^$294,268
Rausch Coleman Homes^2805 Murphy St.^$2,939.99^$226,889
Rausch Coleman Homes^2725 Reynolds St.^$2,954.99^$232,202
Rausch Coleman Homes^2801 Reynolds St.^$2,939.99^$226,648
Constellation Properties^2204 Riggins Ave.^$808^$233,531
Constellation Properties^2200 Riggins Ave.^826^$240,172
Better Remodeling^2170 Hopkins Lane^$1,181^$382,536
Schuber Mitchell Homes^1612 Lowery St.^$748^$209,381
Schuber Mitchell Homes^600 Wright Lane^$664^$175,208
Schuber Mitchell Homes^2613 Westbrook Loop^$953^$291,008
Schuber Mitchell Homes^536 Wright Lane^$756^$212,520
Rausch Coleman Homes^2812 Reynolds St.^$958^$293,423
Rausch Coleman Homes^2720 Reynolds St.^$708^$193,200
Rausch Coleman Homes^2717 Reynolds St.^$958^$293,423
Rausch Coleman Homes^2805 Reynolds St.^$736^$204,551
Constellation Properties^2208 Riggins Ave.^$808^$233,531
Constellation Properties^2212 Riggins Ave.^$826^$240,172
^Total Permits for Type:^36
^Total Fees for Type:^$58,595.87
^Total Const. Value for Type:^$8,990,568