Hawks battled through tough game

Friday night the Blackhawks and the Alma Airedales battled scoreless for nearly the entire first quarter until with just 39 seconds left, a 40-yard field goal kick by junior Damian Trejo put the Blackhawks ahead 3-0.

The Airedales countered with a touchdown in the second quarter and the Blackhawks blocked the kick for the extra point.

The Blackhawks countered with a 25-yard field goal kick by Trejo, tying the score 6-6 with 7 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Airedales scored, sending both teams to the locker rooms at half-time with the Blackhawks behind 6-13.

Ultimately, the Hawks fell to the visitors 13 to 27.

Yellow flags flew often with a final total of nine penalties for Alma for 57 yards and 16 penalties for Pea Ridge for 145 yards.

"It's very frustrating!" head coach Brey Cook said. "The referees took over the last three minutes of this game. I completely disagree with what happened out here here tonight.

"They took away our chance to compete and it's very frustrating for them to decide that."

Cook said he's very proud of his players.

"They fought the whole night. They fought right up to the end. They literally had no chance the last three minutes of the game," Cook said.

Pea Ridge travels to Springdale to compete against Shiloh Friday night.

Statistics from the Friday, Oct. 6, game:

Passing:

Gavin Dixon: 10-20 for 224 yards and 1 TD and 1 INT

Total: 10-20 for 224 yards and 1 TD and 1 INT

Team total passing: 10-20 for 224 yards and 1 TD and 1 INT

Rushing:

Seth Foster: 9 carries for 38 yards (long of 11)

Gavin Dixon: 16 carries for 56 yards (long of 14) and 1 fumble lost

Garrett Foltz: 6 carries for 14 yards (long of 6)

Waylon Fletcher: 2 carries for 11 yards (long of 9)

Team: 1 for -3 yards

Team rushing total: 34 carries for 116 yards

Receiving:

Waylon Fletcher: 3 catches for 69 yards (long of 36)

Ayden Dickerson: 2 catches for 54 yards (long of 28)

Braydon Wright: 2 catches for 68 yards (long of 60)

Austin James: 1 catch for 8 yards and 1 TD

Damian Trejo: 1 catch for 15 yards

Seth Foster: 1 catch for 11 yards

Team receiving total: 10 catches for 225 yards and 1 TD (long of 60)

Total offense: 54 plays for 341 yards and 1 TD (6.3 yards per play)

Penalties:

Alma - 9 penalties for 57 yards

Pea Ridge - 16 penalties for 145 yards

Special Teams:

Kick returns

Landon Ayala: 1 for 10 yards

Waylon Fletcher: 1 for 13 yards

Braydon Wright: 1 for 24 yards

Kicking:

XP:

Damian Trejo: 1-1

FG:

Damian Trejo: 2-2 (long of 40 yards)

Punting:

Austin James: 3 punts for 99 yards (long of 40, avg of 33)

Kickoffs:

Damian Trejo: 3 kickoffs for 166 yards and 2 touchbacks

Scoring plays:

Pea Ridge: Damian Trejo 40-yard FG with :39 left in 1st quarter. 0-3

Alma: Carlos Gonzalez 4-yard run with 9:28 left in 2nd quarter. XP blocked. 6-3

Pea Ridge: Damian Trejo 25-yard FG with 7:07 left in 3rd quarter. 6-6

Alma: Daly 8-yard run with 2:02 left in 3rd. XP good. 13-6

Alma: Daly 43-yard run with 8:42 left in 4th quarter. XP good. 20-6

Pea Ridge: Austin James 8-yard catch with 3:25 left in 4th quarter. XP good. 20-13

Alma: Daly 15-yard run with 2:17 left in 4th quarter. XP good. 27-13

Final score: Pea Ridge 13/Alma 27

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk junior Titus Stevenson, No. 12, tackled the Airdale ball carrier during the third quarter Friday, Oct. 6. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk junior Damian Trejo, No. 13, kicks for an extra point Friday, Oct. 6. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Austin James, No. 18, caught a pass from Gavin Dixon, No. 15, scoring a touchdown for the Blackhawks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Austin James, No. 18, caught a pass from Gavin Dixon, No. 15, scoring a touchdown for the Blackhawks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk junior Brayden Wright, No. 3, congratulations team mate Damian Trejo, No. 13, after Trejo caught a pass from Gavin Dixon, quarterback. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Brey Cook, head Blackhawk football coach, listens to another coach through his headphones while on the sidelines. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, carries the ball in a quarterback keeper Friday, Oct. 6, while pursued by Airdale defenders. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

