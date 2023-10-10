Manage Subscription
First amendment

by Staff Reports | October 10, 2023 at 3:03 a.m.

That all persons living in this province, who confess and acknowledge the one Almighty and eternal God, to be the Creator, Upholder and Ruler of the world; and that hold themselves obliged in conscience to live peaceably and justly in civil society, shall, in no ways, be molested or prejudiced for their religious persuasion, or practice, in manners of faith and worship, nor shall they be compelled, at any time, to frequent or maintain any religious worship, place or ministry whatever.

James Madison Constitution of the United States Article VI

Print Headline: First amendment

