Council meeting is Oct. 17

Discussing city business including four ordinances, two resolutions, Water Department easements and an agreement about a mural easement were on tap for the City Council members and city department heads at the work session slated for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The agenda items will be presented at the Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the council room at City Hall.

Items approved at the Planning Commission meeting were sent to Council, including changes to accessory uses, changes to large scale developments and the final plat of Wellington Hill Phase I subdivision.

Also on the agenda is a resultion concerning professional services with Garver-USA Inc., a ULI grant and the municipal service charge and legal defense program and drug testing.