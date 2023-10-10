Blackhawk Sports Schedule 2023

Thursday, Oct. 12
5:30 p.m. Football, 7th & Jr. High vs. Shiloh Christian @ Pea Ridge
Friday, Oct. 13
7 p.m. Football, varsity vs. Shiloh Christian @ Shiloh Christian
Monday, Oct. 16
5:30 p.m. Football, 8th vs. Greenwood @ Greenwood
Oct. 16-20
Volleyball District Tournament @ Huntsville
Tuesday, Oct. 17
4:20 p.m.Cross Country Lions Thrive Invitational @ Rogers
Thursday, Oct. 19
5:30 p.m. Football, 7th & Jr. High vs. Greenwood @ Pea Ridge
Friday, Oct. 20
7 p.m. Football, varsity vs. Clarksville @ Clarksville