Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Blackhawk Sports Schedule 2023

by Staff Reports | October 10, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

5:30 p.m. Football, 7th & Jr. High vs. Shiloh Christian @ Pea Ridge

Friday, Oct. 13

7 p.m. Football, varsity vs. Shiloh Christian @ Shiloh Christian

Monday, Oct. 16

5:30 p.m. Football, 8th vs. Greenwood @ Greenwood

Oct. 16-20

Volleyball District Tournament @ Huntsville

Tuesday, Oct. 17

4:20 p.m.Cross Country Lions Thrive Invitational @ Rogers

Thursday, Oct. 19

5:30 p.m. Football, 7th & Jr. High vs. Greenwood @ Pea Ridge

Friday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. Football, varsity vs. Clarksville @ Clarksville

Print Headline: Blackhawk Sports Schedule 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Teacher’s care, concern for students resulted in award
by Annette Beard
Mule talk: Learning the language of mule owners
by Annette Beard
Mule jump spun out of coon hunts
by Annette Beard
34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump
by Annette Beard
Pea Ridge Mule Jump 2022 photographs
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT