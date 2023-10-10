Benton County Jail

Monday, Oct. 2

8:42 a.m. Peggy Jean Cannon, 32, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; insurance required (no proof of insurance); possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

2:38 p.m. Lisa Wichert, 61, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; driving left of center; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Tuesday, Oct. 3

11:54 a.m. Michael Paul Lingo, 44, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, hold for Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday, Oct. 4

9:30 p.m Rachel Hillhouse, 41, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Thursday, Oct. 5

2:34 p.m. Ashton Reece Crosley, 19, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, bench warrant second-degree sexual assault

11:50 p.m. Alisa Main, 49, Seligman, Mo., by Rogers Police, drug fraud - distribute

Friday, Oct. 6

11:48 a.m. Alicia Whitted, 33, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court

4:12 p.m. Casey George, 43, Pea ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

7:59 p.m. Trey Dannels, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; careless and prohibited driver's license; possession instruments of crime; first drug - driving under the influence; defective lights

Sunday, Oct. 8

1:25 a.m. Jerry Dale Randolph, 42, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, reckless driving; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; first degree criminal mischief; flight - escape (fleeing on foot); first drug driving under influence drugs; fleeing; criminal trespass; domestic battering; hold for out-of-state; hold for U.S. Marshall; contempt; failure to appear; revocation of probation/parole

3:25 a.m. Carl Lee Bradshaw II, 36, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

3:30 a.m. Travis J. Bradshaw, 26, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering