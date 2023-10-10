Manage Subscription
Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by Staff Reports | October 10, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 28

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Consumer advisory was on the menu; however, there is no asterisking beside the food item.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified Food Protection Manager. Chlorine at 0 ppm in the sanitizer bucket.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 28 -- Kid's Academy, 211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

