34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump; Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

9 a.m. Opening Ceremony

1. Halter Class, Under 51"

2. Halter Class, 51" and over John Mules

3. Halter Class, 51" and over Molly Mules

4. Barrel Race – Youth, Ages 16 and under

5. Barrel Race – Adult, Ages 17 to 49

6. Barrel Race – Senior, Ages 50 and over

7. Flag Race – Youth, Ages 16 and under

8. Flag Race – Adult, Ages 17 to 49

9. Flag Race – Senior, Ages 50 and over

– Kids Stick Race – Ages 3-7

10. Pole Bending – Youth, Ages 16 and under

11. Pole Bending – Adult, Ages 17 to 49

12. Pole Bending – Senior, Ages 50 and over

13. Boot Race – Youth, Ages 16 and under (No Points)

14. Boot Race – Adult, Ages 17 to 49 (No Points)

15. Boot Race – Senior, Ages 50 and over (No Points)

16. Mule Jump – Under 51″

17. Mule Jump – 51″ and over

* Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards Presentations: Youth, Adult, Senior *

18. Pro Mule Jump (No Points)

The jump classes will not begin before 1 p.m.

*A 15- to 30-minute LUNCH BREAK, between events,

as close to NOON as possible.*