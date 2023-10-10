34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump; Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

9 a.m. Opening Ceremony
1. Halter Class, Under 51"
2. Halter Class, 51" and over John Mules
3. Halter Class, 51" and over Molly Mules
4. Barrel Race – Youth, Ages 16 and under
5. Barrel Race – Adult, Ages 17 to 49
6. Barrel Race – Senior, Ages 50 and over
7. Flag Race – Youth, Ages 16 and under
8. Flag Race – Adult, Ages 17 to 49
9. Flag Race – Senior, Ages 50 and over
– Kids Stick Race – Ages 3-7
10. Pole Bending – Youth, Ages 16 and under
11. Pole Bending – Adult, Ages 17 to 49
12. Pole Bending – Senior, Ages 50 and over
13. Boot Race – Youth, Ages 16 and under (No Points)
14. Boot Race – Adult, Ages 17 to 49 (No Points)
15. Boot Race – Senior, Ages 50 and over (No Points)
16. Mule Jump – Under 51″
17. Mule Jump – 51″ and over
* Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards Presentations: Youth, Adult, Senior *
18. Pro Mule Jump (No Points)
The jump classes will not begin before 1 p.m.
*A 15- to 30-minute LUNCH BREAK, between events,
as close to NOON as possible.*