Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump; Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 by Staff Reports | October 10, 2023 at 8:23 a.m.

9 a.m. Opening Ceremony

1. Halter Class, Under 51"

2. Halter Class, 51" and over John Mules

3. Halter Class, 51" and over Molly Mules

4. Barrel Race – Youth, Ages 16 and under

5. Barrel Race – Adult, Ages 17 to 49

6. Barrel Race – Senior, Ages 50 and over

7. Flag Race – Youth, Ages 16 and under

8. Flag Race – Adult, Ages 17 to 49

9. Flag Race – Senior, Ages 50 and over

– Kids Stick Race – Ages 3-7

10. Pole Bending – Youth, Ages 16 and under

11. Pole Bending – Adult, Ages 17 to 49

12. Pole Bending – Senior, Ages 50 and over

13. Boot Race – Youth, Ages 16 and under (No Points)

14. Boot Race – Adult, Ages 17 to 49 (No Points)

15. Boot Race – Senior, Ages 50 and over (No Points)

16. Mule Jump – Under 51″

17. Mule Jump – 51″ and over

* Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards Presentations: Youth, Adult, Senior *

18. Pro Mule Jump (No Points)

The jump classes will not begin before 1 p.m.

*A 15- to 30-minute LUNCH BREAK, between events,

as close to NOON as possible.*

Print Headline: 34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Teacher’s care, concern for students resulted in award
by Annette Beard
Mule talk: Learning the language of mule owners
by Annette Beard
Mule jump spun out of coon hunts
by Annette Beard
34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump
by Annette Beard
Pea Ridge Mule Jump 2022 photographs
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT