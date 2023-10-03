Volleyball seniors honor teachers

Lady Blackhawk senior volleyball players honored teachers who have influenced them. The seniors presented gifts to the teachers Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the games against Prairie Grove. Mia Dayberry honored Michael Harrod.
Volleyball seniors honor teachersby Staff Reports | Today at 7:00 a.m.
