Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Students from Pea Ridge Junior High School and Pea Ridge High School gathered around the flag poles at their respective campuses Wednesday, Sept. 27, for See Ya' At the Pole to pray. The sunrise illuminated the sky as the students prayed. The activity is student-led and student sponsored.

Print Headline: See ya’ at the pole well attended

