Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 40

Thursday, Oct. 3, 1973

The proposed Benton County Community College will be discussed by a speaker scheduled for an appearance at Monday's Pea Ridge PTA meeting.

A one-time Pea Ridge hospital located back of the telephone building downtown is now being razed in preparation for a new structure to be erected by the present owner, Western Arkansas Telephone Co. The building was erected about 1930 as a hospital by Dr. Prop.

Little League All-Stars included Allen Lanham, Rusty Webb, Joe Wright, Rodney Snyder, Richard McCool, Mark Casey, Rusty Stockton, Donny Ricketts, coach Jim Schumacher, Joe Lewis, Johnny Dye, Rickey Jones, Mike Ramsey, Greg Schumacher, Billy Clark and manager Gary Raymer.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1983

Conrad Wells, supervisor for buildings, grounds and maintenance for the Arkansas Department of Education, Little Rock, will discuss Pea Ridge School building needs at a special meeting of the School Board.

Very important people in this week's crop of elementary school VIPs, selected each week as part of the school's Leadership Development Program, include Shane Stephens, Shannon Lasater, Judy McNeil, Verity Peterson, Missy Penrose, Jennifer Olson, Sherrie Holley, Michael David, Lamanda Carlton, Jimmy Jordan, Darin Ford, Ginnaya Aubrey, Cassandra Mills and Dawn Sutherland.

Queen candidates for Homecoming include Anita Dean, Christie Collis, Melissa Webb, Tina Nichols, Lisa Anderson, Lisa Webb, Bobbi Jo Waterman and Marla Gastineau.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 40

Thursday, Oct. 4, 1993

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance has scheduled a Community Thanksgiving Service for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. The Rev. David Watson of Pea Ridge Free Will Baptist Church will deliver the message.

Pea Ridge High School senior Barbara Humphrey, daughter of David and Mary Humphrey of Pea Ridge, rides in Friday's Homecoming parade. She was crowned Friday night.

Construction has begun on a two-story veterinarian's office just west of Pea Ridge on Arkansas Highway 72. Veterinarian Karen Sherman, who has practiced in Pea Ridge for four years, said her office should be completed by Jan. 1.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2003

The Homecoming Court consisted of Kely Peters, Kelli Keene, Jessica Hinton, Lindsey Christensen, Kelley Ward, Ashley Morgan, Lindsay Wisley, Whitney Guck and Melody Wisley.

You buy a nice house in a nice subdivision and you expect to drive to it on a nice road. At least, that is what home buyers on Kay Lyn Drive thought back in the 1980s. Their nice road, however, has disintegrated over the years until there is little left but potholes and dust.

The Pea Ridge Community Coalition recently finalized plans for a community wide cleanup Saturday.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013

From his experiences as a high school principal, Rick Neal saw the need for the students to be better prepared to immediately enter the work force. He wants to provide Pea Ridge students with skills making them valuable to the work world in northwest Arkansas.

The 50-year-old Pea Ridge football stadium, also known as the Pea Bowl, is under contract and is to be sold the Monday after the 25th anniversary Mule Jump is held there. Todd Crowder said he bought the stadium from the school district.

The gates are locked at the Pea Ridge National Military Park due to the government shutdown.