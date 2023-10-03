RECIPE: Chocolate zucchini cake

Cooking on the Ridge with Chef Pierre

For the Sweetie who can't have sugar!

Chocolate Zucchini Cake

Mary's Sugar Free Products

2 1/2 c. flour

1 c. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt 1 tsp. cinnamon

3/4 c. margarine or butter, softened

2 c. Nature's Sweet Crystals

3 eggs

1 c. buttermilk (lowfat)

1 tsp. vanilla

2 tsp. orange peel, grated

2 c. zucchini, shredded

1 c. pecans, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 10" tube pan with nonstick cooking spray, set aside.

Sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda and powder, cinnamon and salt.

Cream margarine, gradually adding Nature's Sweet Crystals, beat until fluffy.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Beat in sifted dry ingredients, alternately with buttermilk.

Stir in vanilla, orange peel, zucchini and nuts.

Bake for one hour.

Let cool 15 minutes, turn out onto rack to cool completely.

The vanilla-flavored Nature Sweet Crystals may be used instead of Nature Sweet Crystals, if used, use only 3/4 buttermilk.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].