Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Savannah Young, crowned Ava Pippin as Homecoming Queen, as attendants Evan Woodward and Mattie Wade assisted. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Pippin crowned Homecoming queen

