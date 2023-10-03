Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Oct. 9

Breakfast K-12: Bagel & cream cheese, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Bagel & cheese, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, diced peaches, milk

Lunch K-4: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, celery sticks, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Popcorn chicken, garden salad w/croutons, sweet potato fries, frozen fruit cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Breakfast K-12: Yogurt parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Yogurt cup, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Nachos with ground beef, refried beans, frozen juice cup, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Nachos with ground beef, garden salad, refried beans frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Frito pie with cheese, spinach salad, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Nachos with ground beef & cheese, pinto beans, seasoned corn, graham crackers, diced cranberries or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Breakfast K-12: Banana muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Banana muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken tenders, blackeyed peas, whole-grain roll, craisins, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 12

Breakfast K-12: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfat Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham cracker, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Phily steak sandwich with peppers & onions, curly fries, mixed fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Philly steak sandwich with peppers & onions, carrot sticks with ranch, curly fries, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, cherry tomatoes, garlic bread stick, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Oct. 13

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch Pre-K: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, diced pears, milk

Lunch K-4: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, ice cream cup, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, ice cream cup, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.