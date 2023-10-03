Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by Staff Reports | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 9

Breakfast K-12: Bagel & cream cheese, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Bagel & cheese, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, diced peaches, milk

Lunch K-4: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, celery sticks, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Popcorn chicken, garden salad w/croutons, sweet potato fries, frozen fruit cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Breakfast K-12: Yogurt parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Yogurt cup, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Nachos with ground beef, refried beans, frozen juice cup, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Nachos with ground beef, garden salad, refried beans frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Frito pie with cheese, spinach salad, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Nachos with ground beef & cheese, pinto beans, seasoned corn, graham crackers, diced cranberries or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Breakfast K-12: Banana muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Banana muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken tenders, blackeyed peas, whole-grain roll, craisins, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Oct. 12

Breakfast K-12: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfat Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham cracker, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Phily steak sandwich with peppers & onions, curly fries, mixed fruit, milk

Lunch K-4: Philly steak sandwich with peppers & onions, carrot sticks with ranch, curly fries, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, egg roll, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken nuggets, broccoli & cheese, cherry tomatoes, garlic bread stick, applesauce cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Oct. 13

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch Pre-K: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, diced pears, milk

Lunch K-4: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, ice cream cup, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, ice cream cup, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

[]

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Planning affects growth of city
by Annette Beard
Smoke detectors offered for homes
by Annette Beard
Pippin crowned Homecoming queen
by Staff Reports
See ya’ at the pole well attended
by Annette Beard
City may have carnival in 2024
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT