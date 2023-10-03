Osborn competed at state

Lady Blackhawk golfer Lynden Osborn shot a 98 in the girls state golf tournament. She had two holes with par and one hole a birdie (hole was Par 4 & she got a 3). Of the 20 individual qualifiers she got seventh and of all 60 golfers, she was 30th. Coach Shay Baldwin said, "Lynden played great."
by Staff Reports | Today at 9:00 a.m.
