Lady Blackhawk golfer Lynden Osborn shot a 98 in the girls state golf tournament. She had two holes with par and one hole a birdie (hole was Par 4 & she got a 3). Of the 20 individual qualifiers she got seventh and of all 60 golfers, she was 30th. Coach Shay Baldwin said, "Lynden played great."

Print Headline: Osborn competed at state

