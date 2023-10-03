Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Osborn competed at state

by Staff Reports | Today at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Lady Blackhawk golfer Lynden Osborn shot a 98 in the girls state golf tournament. She had two holes with par and one hole a birdie (hole was Par 4 & she got a 3). Of the 20 individual qualifiers she got seventh and of all 60 golfers, she was 30th. Coach Shay Baldwin said, "Lynden played great."

Lady Blackhawk golfer Lynden Osborn shot a 98 in the girls state golf tournament. She had two holes with par and one hole a birdie (hole was Par 4 & she got a 3). Of the 20 individual qualifiers she got seventh and of all 60 golfers, she was 30th. Coach Shay Baldwin said, "Lynden played great."

photo Courtesy photograph Lady Blackhawk golfer Lynden Osborn shot a 98 in the girls state golf tournament. She had two holes with par and one hole a birdie (hole was Par 4 & she got a 3). Of the 20 individual qualifiers she got seventh and of all 60 golfers, she was 30th. Coach Shay Baldwin said, "Lynden played great."

Print Headline: Osborn competed at state

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Planning affects growth of city
by Annette Beard
Smoke detectors offered for homes
by Annette Beard
Pippin crowned Homecoming queen
by Staff Reports
See ya’ at the pole well attended
by Annette Beard
City may have carnival in 2024
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT