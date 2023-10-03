Newspapers serve a vital role in local communities

This week is National Newspaper Week. It is a good time to recognize the commitment local journalists make to the community.

The Pea Ridge TIMES, begun in January 1966, has been published weekly since that time. Ownership has changed, but the focus, the vision has not. The TIMES is also now available online to subscribers in addition to in print.

We at the Pea Ridge TIMES are committed to making public news accessible and to telling the stories of the people of Pea Ridge. The history of Pea Ridge has been chronicled in the newspaper for 57 years now.

As Pea Ridge has grown (from the 2,000 residents when I moved here in 1980 to the nearly 7,000 residents now), the need for the newspaper has never been greater.

Both the city and the school district have raised taxes to meet the ever-increasing demands caused by the growth. Many decisions have been and are being made on a regular basis, including zoning changes and approval of new subdivisions. Where can one find accurate information about those decisions that affect the public?

In the newspaper.

I moved to northwest Arkansas in 1980 to begin working at what was then a small daily newspaper, the Benton County Daily Record, in Bentonville. Rogers also had a daily newspaper as did Fayetteville and Springdale. There were numerous weeklies in the two counties in northwest Arkansas.

In 1980, Arkansas had 154 total newspapers including 34 dailies, seven semi-weeklies and 113 weeklies, according to the Arkansas Press Association.

Over the years, there were mergers and papers closed.

Today, Arkansas has 99 total newspapers and many weeklies have ceased production.

The Pea Ridge TIMES is vital to keeping the taxpayers and residents of this city and school district informed.

I've heard people question the relevance of newspapers, saying they can get everything they want online.

Regularly, I see people on social media question what is being built on a lot in town or ask what the rules are about dogs running around their neighborhood or complain about the traffic at one of the four-way stop sign intersections.

Your local newspaper journalists are committed to attending and covering local government meetings including City Council, Planning Commission, School Board. The local journalist is the one constant at all of these meetings and plays a vital role in keeping government entities accountable.

Newspapers are crucial to our community, not just for police news, but to know how the City Council is spending your tax dollars and to know what decisions the School Board makes that affects your children.

The newspaper is not just about the printed version. It is available online. It's about covering the news and sharing that news from the source.

Whether you read the Pea Ridge TIMES in print or online, remember, it is produced for you and tells the stories about life in your community.

As technology has changed, people receive their news through various means. Some rely on television news, some on social media. Some read the newspaper in print, others online either on their phones, tablets or computers.

My goal for this newspaper is to both communicate the public business to the taxpayers and to tell the stories of our community, especially those of the citizens who are reticent to tell their own stories. Many people have built this community. We need to honor their legacy.

The First Amendment states: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

We truly are privileged to live in this country. We who've chosen Pea Ridge as our home are privileged to have the best of both worlds -- small-town America where we know our neighbors and larger communities nearby with the amenities they provide.

For whatever reason, sometimes ignorance, sometimes arrogance, there are those in public business who seek to keep public business private or secret. There are many citizens who don't take the time to know the business of their communities, their state or their nation. But, their indifference does not preclude the right to know for everyone else.

Operating expenses and salaries of city, school, county, state and national employees are paid for by the taxes our citizens pay. It is public information. Whereas in private business it may be rude to ask a person about their finances, in public business it is good stewardship.

As much as we are able at The TIMES, we seek to keep the agendas of all public meetings in the newspaper the week before the meeting. Sometimes we don't have that information in time to print it. Sometimes the agendas are changed between publication of the newspaper and the meeting time.

We attend (to the best of our ability) all public meetings in Pea Ridge. We write the accounts of those meetings, the business enacted, and publish it in the next edition of the newspaper. The TIMES is printed on Mondays in order to be delivered to the post office and be in the subscribers' mailboxes by Wednesday. Therefore, Tuesday meetings are not in the next day's paper.

We welcome input from our readers, the citizens of our community. Whether through a letter to the editor, a suggestion for a story, a photograph submitted or other news.

I'm grateful to each of you who've contributed to The TIMES. There are many people who call or write, who submit photographs, who keep us informed. Thank you.