Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Roy Wade with the Pea Ridge Street Department, along with Marty Akers and Matt Wright (not pictured) mowed the field behind City Hall and the Primary School Monday in preparation for the 34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Roy Wade with the Pea Ridge Street Department, along with Marty Akers and Matt Wright (not pictured) mowed the field behind City Hall and the Primary School Monday in preparation for the 34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Print Headline: Mowing for Mule Jump

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content