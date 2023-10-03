Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mowing for Mule Jump

by Annette Beard | October 3, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Roy Wade with the Pea Ridge Street Department, along with Marty Akers and Matt Wright (not pictured) mowed the field behind City Hall and the Primary School Monday in preparation for the 34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Roy Wade with the Pea Ridge Street Department, along with Marty Akers and Matt Wright (not pictured) mowed the field behind City Hall and the Primary School Monday in preparation for the 34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Print Headline: Mowing for Mule Jump

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Teacher’s care, concern for students resulted in award
by Annette Beard
Mule talk: Learning the language of mule owners
by Annette Beard
Mule jump spun out of coon hunts
by Annette Beard
34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump
by Annette Beard
Pea Ridge Mule Jump 2022 photographs
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT