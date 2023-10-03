Roy Wade with the Pea Ridge Street Department, along with Marty Akers and Matt Wright (not pictured) mowed the field behind City Hall and the Primary School Monday in preparation for the 34th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Mowing for Mule Jumpby Annette Beard | October 3, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.
Print Headline: Mowing for Mule Jump
