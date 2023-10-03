Lady Blackhawks win several

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk volleyball won against Providence Academy in three sets on Monday, Sept. 25.

They lost to Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 26, but played very well, according to coach Jonna Lawver.

"Trinity Fox was our player of the game! She had some big plays for us on the front and back row," Lawver said.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, the Lady Hawks won against Huntsville in four sets at home.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk Kayla Madsen, No. 23, returns the volley Thursday. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk Hailee Willey, No. 4, prepares to serve Thursday, Sept. 28, in the game against Huntsville. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

