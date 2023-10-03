Homecoming Parade celebrated Blackhawk spirit
Homecoming Parade celebrated Blackhawk spirit
by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks Homecoming Parade travelled around and past three school campuses Friday afternoon with participants throwing candy to the hundreds of cheering students. Students from the Intermediate School were taken to the site by bus so they, too, could be a part of the hoopla.
