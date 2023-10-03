Hawks fall to Sand Lizards

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Dardanelle Sand Lizards Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for Homecoming. Although ahead at half-time 20-14, the Hawks ultimately fell to the Sand Lizards 20-48.

"We mentally were not prepared to win this football game," coach Brey Cook said. "From start to finish, in pregame warmups, we were not focused. That comes with a successful start. We've just got to learn how to win and we haven't quite figured that out yet.

"We're a very talented football team and our kids are aware of that. We said all week if we don't come out here and play hard and play clean, we're going to loose on Homecoming and that's exactly what happened," Cook said.

"From top to bottom we were not focused," he said.

Statistics from the game are:

Passing:

Gavin Dixon: 7-22 for 49 yards and 1 TD and 3 INT

TOTAL^7-22 for 49 yards and 1 TD and 3 INT

TEAM TOTAL PASSING

Rushing:

Seth Foster: 20 for 89 yards (long of 18)

Gavin Dixon: 9 carries for 115 yards and 1 TD (long of 26)

Braydon Wright- 2 for 17 yards (long of 11)

TEAM RUSHING TOTAL^31 carries for 221 yards and 1 TD

Receiving:

Ayden Dickerson: 1 catch for 12 yards

Braydon Wright: 5 catches for 21 yards and 1 TD (long of 13)

Austin James: 1 catch for 16 yards

TEAM RECEIVING TOTAL^53 plays for 270 yards and 3 TD

TOTAL OFFENSE-

Penalties:

Dardanelle: 8 penalties for 50 yards

Pea Ridge: 6 penalties for 40 yards

Special Teams

Kick returns

Landon Ayala: 3 returns for 56 yards (long of 22)

Braydon Wright: 4 returns for 94 yards (long of 36)

Kicking

XP

Damian Trejo: 2-3

Punting:

Austin James: 2 punts for 72 yards

Gavin Dixon: 1 punt for 48 yards (inside 20)

Kickoffs

Damian Trejo: 4 kicks for 239 yards and 3 touchbacks

Scoring plays:

Dardanelle - Creed Vega 5-yard run with 5:24 left in 1st quarter. XP good. 7-0

Pea Ridge- Braydon Wright 13-yard catch with 1:55 left in 1st quarter. XP good. 7-7

Pea Ridge - Mason Wolfenden 40-yard fumble return with :34 left in 1st. XP good. 7-14

Dardanelle - JJ Earnest 35-yard catch with 11:42 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 14-14

Pea Ridge - Gavin Dixon 10-yard run with 6:49 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 14-20

Dardanelle - Rod Chaten 22-yard catch with 7:57 left in 3rd quarter. XP no good. 20-20

Dardanelle - Kentrell Diggs 35-yard INT return with 6:16 left in 3rd quarter. XP Good. 27-20

Dardanelle - Creed Vega 1-yard run with 5:45 left in 4th quarter. XP good. 34-20

Dardanelle - Creed Vega 79-yard run with 4:45 left in 4th. XP good. 41-20

Dardanelle - J.J. Earnest 44-yard run with :34 left in 4th. XP good. 48-20

FINAL SCORE^Pea Ridge 20/Dardanelle 48

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk quarterback Gavin Dixon, No. 15, had 7/22 passes completed for 49 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the game against the Dardanelle Sand Lizards Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk sophomore Tristen German, No. 4, races to stop a Dardanelle Sand Lizards ball carrier Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for the Homecoming game.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawks Tristan German, No. 4, was one of several Hawks rushing to stop the Dardanelle ball carrier Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk junior Brayden Wright, No. 3, runs past Dardanelle Sand Lizards Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk Levi Brightwell, No. 33, was one of several Hawks who tackled the Dardanelle Sand Lizard ball carrier during a play in the first quarter Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for Homecoming.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Captains for the Friday night Homecoming football game were seniors Seth Foster, No. 28; Gavin Dixon, No. 15; Mason Jones, No. 11; and Mason Wolfendon, No. 2.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk cheerleaders salute for the pledge of allegiance to the America flag prior to the Friday night football game.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks ran onto the field Friday night, Sept. 29, 2023, ready for the football game against the Dardanelle Sand Lizards.


