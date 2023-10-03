Hawks fall to Sand Lizards

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Dardanelle Sand Lizards Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for Homecoming. Although ahead at half-time 20-14, the Hawks ultimately fell to the Sand Lizards 20-48.
"We mentally were not prepared to win this football game," coach Brey Cook said. "From start to finish, in pregame warmups, we were not focused. That comes with a successful start. We've just got to learn how to win and we haven't quite figured that out yet.
"We're a very talented football team and our kids are aware of that. We said all week if we don't come out here and play hard and play clean, we're going to loose on Homecoming and that's exactly what happened," Cook said.
"From top to bottom we were not focused," he said.
Statistics from the game are:
Passing:
Gavin Dixon: 7-22 for 49 yards and 1 TD and 3 INT
TOTAL^7-22 for 49 yards and 1 TD and 3 INT
TEAM TOTAL PASSING
Rushing:
Seth Foster: 20 for 89 yards (long of 18)
Gavin Dixon: 9 carries for 115 yards and 1 TD (long of 26)
Braydon Wright- 2 for 17 yards (long of 11)
TEAM RUSHING TOTAL^31 carries for 221 yards and 1 TD
Receiving:
Ayden Dickerson: 1 catch for 12 yards
Braydon Wright: 5 catches for 21 yards and 1 TD (long of 13)
Austin James: 1 catch for 16 yards
TEAM RECEIVING TOTAL^53 plays for 270 yards and 3 TD
TOTAL OFFENSE-
Penalties:
Dardanelle: 8 penalties for 50 yards
Pea Ridge: 6 penalties for 40 yards
Special Teams
Kick returns
Landon Ayala: 3 returns for 56 yards (long of 22)
Braydon Wright: 4 returns for 94 yards (long of 36)
Kicking
XP
Damian Trejo: 2-3
Punting:
Austin James: 2 punts for 72 yards
Gavin Dixon: 1 punt for 48 yards (inside 20)
Kickoffs
Damian Trejo: 4 kicks for 239 yards and 3 touchbacks
Scoring plays:
Dardanelle - Creed Vega 5-yard run with 5:24 left in 1st quarter. XP good. 7-0
Pea Ridge- Braydon Wright 13-yard catch with 1:55 left in 1st quarter. XP good. 7-7
Pea Ridge - Mason Wolfenden 40-yard fumble return with :34 left in 1st. XP good. 7-14
Dardanelle - JJ Earnest 35-yard catch with 11:42 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 14-14
Pea Ridge - Gavin Dixon 10-yard run with 6:49 left in 2nd quarter. XP good. 14-20
Dardanelle - Rod Chaten 22-yard catch with 7:57 left in 3rd quarter. XP no good. 20-20
Dardanelle - Kentrell Diggs 35-yard INT return with 6:16 left in 3rd quarter. XP Good. 27-20
Dardanelle - Creed Vega 1-yard run with 5:45 left in 4th quarter. XP good. 34-20
Dardanelle - Creed Vega 79-yard run with 4:45 left in 4th. XP good. 41-20
Dardanelle - J.J. Earnest 44-yard run with :34 left in 4th. XP good. 48-20
FINAL SCORE^Pea Ridge 20/Dardanelle 48