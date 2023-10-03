Grigg named MVP coach of the year

"Our very own volunteer, board member and coach, Sherese Grigg, has been name a recipient of the 2023 Stack MVP 'Coach of the Year' award, presented by Sports Connect," according to Lisa Tolan with Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club.

Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, is the organization that operates the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club registration system and website. Each year they conduct the Stack MVP Awards for the nation's top coaches, volunteers, referees and administrators.

This award recognizes coaches who serve as leaders and role models for their teams and for the betterment of their community, and helping shape athletes with morals and principles that will help them succeed on and off the field, court or rink.

There could not be a more deserving winner of this prestigious award in the world of Youth Sports. For those who may not know, Grigg not only volunteers as an active board member, but has also been coaching over the past few years in the club as well. This past year, she started the Pea Ridge Thunder Super Kickers program, Tolan said.

Super Kickers is a recreational sports program for children with intellectual, emotional or physical disabilities and provides people with diverse abilities an opportunity to play soccer in a structured environment that is safe, fun, supportive and inclusive.

The Super Kickers program is geared toward player development rather than competition. Each session is led by trained coaches and buddies who use individualize activities to engage all players based on their preferences and needs. Each player is assigned a buddy, who volunteers for the role. The buddies are students drawn from local schools and work alongside players on their soccer skills while the player is engaged on the field.

"We often find that a special relationship develops between the players and their buddies," she said.

More than 1,600 nominations were submitted across the country for the 2023 Stack MVP awards and a total of 30 MVPs were honored across a series of categories for their impact on sports.

The Stack MVP Awards is hosted every year to recognize the leaders and volunteers who make sports possible.

"Thank you, Sherese, for all your hard work and dedication to providing opportunities for everyone to play the game of soccer in Pea Ridge," Tolan said.