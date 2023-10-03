Grant and Ferguson take 1st and 2nd in Chili Pepper Festival

Two Pea Ridge High School students came in first and second in a field of 869 runners in the 2023 Chili Pepper Festival Saturday, Sept. 30, in Fayetteville. Tian Grant came in first with a time of 10:15.10 and Troy Ferguson came in second with a time of 10:24.00.

There were 14 boys on the PRHS team which came in 11th in a field of 76 schools.

Seven PRHS girls ran in the field of 573 runners in the girls open 2-mile run with RyLee Raines coming in 47th with a time of 13:33.50. PRHS came in 36th of the 54 schools entered.

Boys open 2-mile run

1^Tian Grant^PRHS^10:15.10

2^Troy Ferguson^PRHS^10:24.00

109^Cruz Porter^PRHS^11:35.10

165^Zachary Etzkorn^PRHS^11:53.50

254^Camren Smith^PRHS^12:16.60

422^Parker Tillman^PRHS^12:58.10

531^Isaac Cruz^PRHS^13:29.20

576^Noah Pruitt^PRHS^13:44.10

577^Preston Wheeless^PRHS^13:44.50

635^Boston Powell^PRHS^14:04.70

656^Davis Tenney^PRHS^14:15.60

686^Drake Satterwhite^PRHS^14:34.70

754^Evan Wilkerson^PRHS^15:26.00

850^Sammy Wilkerson^PRHS^17:32.00

Girls open 2-mile run

47^RyLee Raines^PRHS^13:33.50

215^Lillie Coles^PRHS^15:12.10

249^Emily Scott^PRHS^15:30.40

506^Raelynn Raines^PRHS^18:53.30

544^Marlow Kelly^PRHS^20:36.70

549^Chaselyn Jacobson^PRHS^21:31.70

564^Genna Brouhard^PRHS^22:51.00

Boys 2K run MS

102^Colin Slocum^PRJHS^8:29.3

141^Sawyer Bowen^PRJHS^8:42.7

245^Gavin Ora^PRJHS^9:14.1

273^J.D, Frazier^PRJHS^9:21.5

297^Kaden Thurman^PRJHS^9:28.4

303^Rhett Sorenson^PRJHS^9:29.7

338^Nate Ogburn^PRJHS^9:39.1

246^Hudson Winkley^PRJHS^9:42.4

392^Jackson Coco^PRJHS^9:59.7

400^Justin LeRoux^PRJHS^10:02.8

424^Eli Baker^PRJHS^10:13.2

444^Richard LeRoux^PRJHS^10:20.5

494^Noah Faulkinberry^PRJHS^10:51.3

504^Jacob Taylor^PRJHS^10:56.4

507^Tucker Bowen^PRJHS^11:00.1

512^C.J. Hambrick^PRJHS^11:04.7

533^Luke Wheeless^PRJHS^11:22.9

544^Del Draper^PRJHS^11:31.7

577^Xander Woods^PRJHS^12:05.0

582^Gunner Young ^PRJHS^12:13.5

600^Jude Smith^PRJHS^12:40.3

622^Finn Minardi^PRJHS^13:28.0

632^Everett Brouhard^PRJHS^13:53.2

645^Conner Mahurin^PRJHS^17:02.5

Girls 2K run MS

121^Paisley Tillman^PRJHS^10:11.4

164^Georgia Spears^PRJHS^10:36.9

194^Ada Lark^PRJHS^10:52.3

199^Lucy Sessions^PRJHS^10:54.6

269^Anna Adkins^PRJHS^11:50.9

282^Journey Murry^PRJHS^11:58.5

303^Isabella Thaxton^PRJHS^12:13.9

306^Kenzie Weston^PRJHS^12:17.4

326^Keely Richards^PRJHS^12:38.9

327^Evie Kelley^PRJHS^12:38.9

339^Debbie Oaks^PRJHS^12:56.9

360^Tennisie Tilton^PRJHS^13:13.8

428^Makayla Taylor^PRJHS^16:08.2

432^Alexis Harvey^PRJHS^16:23.3

447^Elijah Balmaceda^PRJHS^14:19.9