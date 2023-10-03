Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Grant and Ferguson take 1st and 2nd in Chili Pepper Festival

by Staff Reports | Today at 8:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Blackhawk cross country team members Troy Ferguson and Tian Grant won second and first place respectively in the Chili Pepper run Saturday, Sept. 30.

Two Pea Ridge High School students came in first and second in a field of 869 runners in the 2023 Chili Pepper Festival Saturday, Sept. 30, in Fayetteville. Tian Grant came in first with a time of 10:15.10 and Troy Ferguson came in second with a time of 10:24.00.

There were 14 boys on the PRHS team which came in 11th in a field of 76 schools.

Seven PRHS girls ran in the field of 573 runners in the girls open 2-mile run with RyLee Raines coming in 47th with a time of 13:33.50. PRHS came in 36th of the 54 schools entered.

Boys open 2-mile run

1^Tian Grant^PRHS^10:15.10

2^Troy Ferguson^PRHS^10:24.00

109^Cruz Porter^PRHS^11:35.10

165^Zachary Etzkorn^PRHS^11:53.50

254^Camren Smith^PRHS^12:16.60

422^Parker Tillman^PRHS^12:58.10

531^Isaac Cruz^PRHS^13:29.20

576^Noah Pruitt^PRHS^13:44.10

577^Preston Wheeless^PRHS^13:44.50

635^Boston Powell^PRHS^14:04.70

656^Davis Tenney^PRHS^14:15.60

686^Drake Satterwhite^PRHS^14:34.70

754^Evan Wilkerson^PRHS^15:26.00

850^Sammy Wilkerson^PRHS^17:32.00

Girls open 2-mile run

47^RyLee Raines^PRHS^13:33.50

215^Lillie Coles^PRHS^15:12.10

249^Emily Scott^PRHS^15:30.40

506^Raelynn Raines^PRHS^18:53.30

544^Marlow Kelly^PRHS^20:36.70

549^Chaselyn Jacobson^PRHS^21:31.70

564^Genna Brouhard^PRHS^22:51.00

Boys 2K run MS

102^Colin Slocum^PRJHS^8:29.3

141^Sawyer Bowen^PRJHS^8:42.7

245^Gavin Ora^PRJHS^9:14.1

273^J.D, Frazier^PRJHS^9:21.5

297^Kaden Thurman^PRJHS^9:28.4

303^Rhett Sorenson^PRJHS^9:29.7

338^Nate Ogburn^PRJHS^9:39.1

246^Hudson Winkley^PRJHS^9:42.4

392^Jackson Coco^PRJHS^9:59.7

400^Justin LeRoux^PRJHS^10:02.8

424^Eli Baker^PRJHS^10:13.2

444^Richard LeRoux^PRJHS^10:20.5

494^Noah Faulkinberry^PRJHS^10:51.3

504^Jacob Taylor^PRJHS^10:56.4

507^Tucker Bowen^PRJHS^11:00.1

512^C.J. Hambrick^PRJHS^11:04.7

533^Luke Wheeless^PRJHS^11:22.9

544^Del Draper^PRJHS^11:31.7

577^Xander Woods^PRJHS^12:05.0

582^Gunner Young ^PRJHS^12:13.5

600^Jude Smith^PRJHS^12:40.3

622^Finn Minardi^PRJHS^13:28.0

632^Everett Brouhard^PRJHS^13:53.2

645^Conner Mahurin^PRJHS^17:02.5

Girls 2K run MS

121^Paisley Tillman^PRJHS^10:11.4

164^Georgia Spears^PRJHS^10:36.9

194^Ada Lark^PRJHS^10:52.3

199^Lucy Sessions^PRJHS^10:54.6

269^Anna Adkins^PRJHS^11:50.9

282^Journey Murry^PRJHS^11:58.5

303^Isabella Thaxton^PRJHS^12:13.9

306^Kenzie Weston^PRJHS^12:17.4

326^Keely Richards^PRJHS^12:38.9

327^Evie Kelley^PRJHS^12:38.9

339^Debbie Oaks^PRJHS^12:56.9

360^Tennisie Tilton^PRJHS^13:13.8

428^Makayla Taylor^PRJHS^16:08.2

432^Alexis Harvey^PRJHS^16:23.3

447^Elijah Balmaceda^PRJHS^14:19.9

Print Headline: Grant and Ferguson take 1st and 2nd in Chili Pepper Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Planning affects growth of city
by Annette Beard
Smoke detectors offered for homes
by Annette Beard
Pippin crowned Homecoming queen
by Staff Reports
See ya’ at the pole well attended
by Annette Beard
City may have carnival in 2024
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT