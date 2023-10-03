Grant and Ferguson take 1st and 2nd in Chili Pepper Festival

Two Pea Ridge High School students came in first and second in a field of 869 runners in the 2023 Chili Pepper Festival Saturday, Sept. 30, in Fayetteville. Tian Grant came in first with a time of 10:15.10 and Troy Ferguson came in second with a time of 10:24.00.
There were 14 boys on the PRHS team which came in 11th in a field of 76 schools.
Seven PRHS girls ran in the field of 573 runners in the girls open 2-mile run with RyLee Raines coming in 47th with a time of 13:33.50. PRHS came in 36th of the 54 schools entered.
Boys open 2-mile run
1^Tian Grant^PRHS^10:15.10
2^Troy Ferguson^PRHS^10:24.00
109^Cruz Porter^PRHS^11:35.10
165^Zachary Etzkorn^PRHS^11:53.50
254^Camren Smith^PRHS^12:16.60
422^Parker Tillman^PRHS^12:58.10
531^Isaac Cruz^PRHS^13:29.20
576^Noah Pruitt^PRHS^13:44.10
577^Preston Wheeless^PRHS^13:44.50
635^Boston Powell^PRHS^14:04.70
656^Davis Tenney^PRHS^14:15.60
686^Drake Satterwhite^PRHS^14:34.70
754^Evan Wilkerson^PRHS^15:26.00
850^Sammy Wilkerson^PRHS^17:32.00
Girls open 2-mile run
47^RyLee Raines^PRHS^13:33.50
215^Lillie Coles^PRHS^15:12.10
249^Emily Scott^PRHS^15:30.40
506^Raelynn Raines^PRHS^18:53.30
544^Marlow Kelly^PRHS^20:36.70
549^Chaselyn Jacobson^PRHS^21:31.70
564^Genna Brouhard^PRHS^22:51.00
Boys 2K run MS
102^Colin Slocum^PRJHS^8:29.3
141^Sawyer Bowen^PRJHS^8:42.7
245^Gavin Ora^PRJHS^9:14.1
273^J.D, Frazier^PRJHS^9:21.5
297^Kaden Thurman^PRJHS^9:28.4
303^Rhett Sorenson^PRJHS^9:29.7
338^Nate Ogburn^PRJHS^9:39.1
246^Hudson Winkley^PRJHS^9:42.4
392^Jackson Coco^PRJHS^9:59.7
400^Justin LeRoux^PRJHS^10:02.8
424^Eli Baker^PRJHS^10:13.2
444^Richard LeRoux^PRJHS^10:20.5
494^Noah Faulkinberry^PRJHS^10:51.3
504^Jacob Taylor^PRJHS^10:56.4
507^Tucker Bowen^PRJHS^11:00.1
512^C.J. Hambrick^PRJHS^11:04.7
533^Luke Wheeless^PRJHS^11:22.9
544^Del Draper^PRJHS^11:31.7
577^Xander Woods^PRJHS^12:05.0
582^Gunner Young ^PRJHS^12:13.5
600^Jude Smith^PRJHS^12:40.3
622^Finn Minardi^PRJHS^13:28.0
632^Everett Brouhard^PRJHS^13:53.2
645^Conner Mahurin^PRJHS^17:02.5
Girls 2K run MS
121^Paisley Tillman^PRJHS^10:11.4
164^Georgia Spears^PRJHS^10:36.9
194^Ada Lark^PRJHS^10:52.3
199^Lucy Sessions^PRJHS^10:54.6
269^Anna Adkins^PRJHS^11:50.9
282^Journey Murry^PRJHS^11:58.5
303^Isabella Thaxton^PRJHS^12:13.9
306^Kenzie Weston^PRJHS^12:17.4
326^Keely Richards^PRJHS^12:38.9
327^Evie Kelley^PRJHS^12:38.9
339^Debbie Oaks^PRJHS^12:56.9
360^Tennisie Tilton^PRJHS^13:13.8
428^Makayla Taylor^PRJHS^16:08.2
432^Alexis Harvey^PRJHS^16:23.3
447^Elijah Balmaceda^PRJHS^14:19.9