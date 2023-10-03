Courtesy photograph Adalie Cotton of Pea Ridge was crowned Mini Miss Benton County at the Benton County Fair. Cotton, 7, is in the second grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. She is the daughter of Stevie and Jeremiah Cotton, the granddaughter of Marsha and Fred Austin and Terri See and great-granddaughter of Donna and Gary Fletcher.

Cotton crowned Mini Miss Benton County

Print Headline: Cotton crowned Mini Miss Benton County

