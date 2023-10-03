City may have carnival in 2024

For decades, the Miss Pea Ridge contest was held in conjunction with the Pea Ridge Fair in the summer. The carnival ceased to be held here years ago but Mayor Nathan See is seeking to bring it back.

"I've been trying to get the fair here," See told City Council members. "There's just not enough financial backing through civic groups. The city would have to be involved. I want it to be the week before Freedom Fest ... ending with Freedom Fest.

"Eventually, I want it to grow into what the Benton County Fair is for the eastern side of the county," he said.

"I think it's a critical thing for this side of the county," Jeff Neil, council member, said.

See said he'd like to get 4H involved as there are still a lot of people involved in agriculture in the area.

Council member Nadine Telgemeier said there is need for more research.