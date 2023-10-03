Manage Subscription
Blackhawk Sports Schedule 2023

by Staff Reports | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

4 p.m. Volleyball vs. Ozark* @ Home^JH, JV, V

4 p.m. Cross Country Greenwood Invitational @ Greenwood

5:30 p.m. Football, 7th & Jr. High vs. Alma @ Alma

Friday, Oct. 6 - mini-cheer clinic

7 p.m. Football, varsity vs. Alma @ Pea Ridge SH

Monday, Oct. 9

4 p.m. Cross Country Prairie Grove Invitational @ Prairie Grove

4:30 p.m. Volleyball vs. Berryville* @ Away^7, JH, JV, V

5:30 p.m. Football, 8th vs. Shiloh Christian @ Shiloh Christian

Tuesday, Oct. 10

4 p.m. Volleyball vs. Gentry* @ Home^JH, JV, V

Thursday, Oct. 12

5:30 p.m. Football, 7th & Jr. High vs. Shiloh Christian @ Pea Ridge

Friday, Oct. 13

7 p.m. Football, varsity vs. Shiloh Christian @ Shiloh Christian

Print Headline: Blackhawk Sports Schedule 2023

