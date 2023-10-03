Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 21-27 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 21

Cody James Edwards, 30, and Kristen Erin Varner, 32, both of Garfield

Sept. 22

Bobby Lynn Bolton, 61, and Connie Jo Phillips, 56, both of Pea Ridge

David John Cooper, 52, Pea Ridge, and Amy Rose Fuhrer, 46, Brooksville, Fla.

Sept. 25

Christopher Joseph Ellis, 19, and Madison Grace Maass, 20, both of Pea Ridge

Trey Barrett Kitterman, 24, Garfield, and Emily Ann Henbest, 28, Rogers