Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Sports Opinion Where to Buy Special Sections Obituaries Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Benton County marriage licenses

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 21-27 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 21

Cody James Edwards, 30, and Kristen Erin Varner, 32, both of Garfield

Sept. 22

Bobby Lynn Bolton, 61, and Connie Jo Phillips, 56, both of Pea Ridge

David John Cooper, 52, Pea Ridge, and Amy Rose Fuhrer, 46, Brooksville, Fla.

Sept. 25

Christopher Joseph Ellis, 19, and Madison Grace Maass, 20, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 21

Trey Barrett Kitterman, 24, Garfield, and Emily Ann Henbest, 28, Rogers

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Planning affects growth of city
by Annette Beard
Smoke detectors offered for homes
by Annette Beard
Pippin crowned Homecoming queen
by Staff Reports
See ya’ at the pole well attended
by Annette Beard
City may have carnival in 2024
by Annette Beard
ADVERTISEMENT