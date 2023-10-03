Manage Subscription
Benton County Jail

by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

7:53 p.m. Zackery Taylor Devereaux, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, terroristic threatening; third-degree battery

9:40 p.m. Rylan Trey Rice, 18, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, violation of a protection order

Tuesday, Sept. 19

11:16 a.m. Trey Tyler Dannels, 31, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear, sentenced serving three days

2:04 p.m. Garrett Malone, 30, Garfield, by Centerton Police, failure to appear; contempt of court

2:50 p.m. Jackie Dwane Lasch, 62, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting

Wednesday, Sept. 20

2:22 p.m. William W. Fair, 44, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, unauthorized use of a vehicle; driving with suspended/revoked license

2:47 p.m. Robert Ortiz Sutton, 39, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; non-support

Thursday, Sept. 21

2:41 a.m. Francis Hunt, 38, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication

4:32 p.m. Beau A. Bryant, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting; duty to register or verify registration generally

Friday, Sept. 22

6:56 p.m. Matthew Bailey, 21, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering

Saturday, Sept. 23

1:11 a.m. Rhonda Dubiel, 22, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication

Sunday, Sept. 24

4:19 a.m. Lacia Dawn Dement, 40, Garfield, by Rogers Police, third-degree domestic battering

3:49 p.m. Philip John Hurst, 42, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; drinking in public; leaving the scene of an accident CMV; refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle

4:14 p.m. Terry Hamilton Foster, 23, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession drug paraphernalia; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office; failure to appear

Monday, Sept. 25

1:03 a.m. Abigail Renee Jaber, 21, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, shoplifting; obstructing governmental operations

9:48 a.m. Marcus Medina, 43, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to appear; maintaining drug premises

10:28 a.m. Nancy Medina, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; maintain drug premises

2:12 p.m. Casey Buttler, 41, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; two theft of property; possession of drug paraphernalia

4:48 p.m. Brandon James Dennington, 31, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police; revocation of probation/parole

Tuesday, Sept. 26

12:34 p.m. Brett R. Delaney, 35, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, hold for out-of-state; failure to appear; warrant for Faulkner County Sheriff's Office

1:44 p.m. William Mayner, 57, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court; failure to appear

2:35 p.m. Randy W. Copeland, 47, Garfield, by Rogers Police, fleeing; second-degree battery; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; resisting officer; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; tampering with physical evidence

Friday, Sept. 29

11:04 p.m. Deandre Octavius Spann, 43, Forth Smith, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on family or household member; hold for out of state

Saturday, Sept. 30

5:08 p.m. Brad Cotton, 43, Seligman, Mo., by Bentonville Police, criminal contempt; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Sunday, Oct. 1

6:56 p.m. Maria Nino, 47, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; second degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

