Benton County Jail

Monday, Sept. 18
7:53 p.m. Zackery Taylor Devereaux, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, terroristic threatening; third-degree battery
9:40 p.m. Rylan Trey Rice, 18, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, violation of a protection order
Tuesday, Sept. 19
11:16 a.m. Trey Tyler Dannels, 31, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear, sentenced serving three days
2:04 p.m. Garrett Malone, 30, Garfield, by Centerton Police, failure to appear; contempt of court
2:50 p.m. Jackie Dwane Lasch, 62, Garfield, by BCSO, registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting
Wednesday, Sept. 20
2:22 p.m. William W. Fair, 44, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, unauthorized use of a vehicle; driving with suspended/revoked license
2:47 p.m. Robert Ortiz Sutton, 39, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; non-support
Thursday, Sept. 21
2:41 a.m. Francis Hunt, 38, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication
4:32 p.m. Beau A. Bryant, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting; duty to register or verify registration generally
Friday, Sept. 22
6:56 p.m. Matthew Bailey, 21, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering
Saturday, Sept. 23
1:11 a.m. Rhonda Dubiel, 22, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, public intoxication
Sunday, Sept. 24
4:19 a.m. Lacia Dawn Dement, 40, Garfield, by Rogers Police, third-degree domestic battering
3:49 p.m. Philip John Hurst, 42, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; drinking in public; leaving the scene of an accident CMV; refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle
4:14 p.m. Terry Hamilton Foster, 23, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession drug paraphernalia; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office; failure to appear
Monday, Sept. 25
1:03 a.m. Abigail Renee Jaber, 21, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, shoplifting; obstructing governmental operations
9:48 a.m. Marcus Medina, 43, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to appear; maintaining drug premises
10:28 a.m. Nancy Medina, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; maintain drug premises
2:12 p.m. Casey Buttler, 41, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; two theft of property; possession of drug paraphernalia
4:48 p.m. Brandon James Dennington, 31, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police; revocation of probation/parole
Tuesday, Sept. 26
12:34 p.m. Brett R. Delaney, 35, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, hold for out-of-state; failure to appear; warrant for Faulkner County Sheriff's Office
1:44 p.m. William Mayner, 57, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court; failure to appear
2:35 p.m. Randy W. Copeland, 47, Garfield, by Rogers Police, fleeing; second-degree battery; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; resisting officer; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; tampering with physical evidence
Friday, Sept. 29
11:04 p.m. Deandre Octavius Spann, 43, Forth Smith, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on family or household member; hold for out of state
Saturday, Sept. 30
5:08 p.m. Brad Cotton, 43, Seligman, Mo., by Bentonville Police, criminal contempt; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia
Sunday, Oct. 1
6:56 p.m. Maria Nino, 47, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; second degree endangering the welfare of a minor