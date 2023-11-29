Tips to Avoid Package Theft

With the holidays and gift giving in full swing, package theft is increasing as well. Here are some tips to avoid having a package stolen after delivery:
- If you know there is a specific time and date that you will be home, once you receive a shipping and tracking number, schedule a time for delivery with the shipping company.
- When ordering, ask to require a signature when a package is deliverd.
- If you can't be at home during delivery hours, leave specific instructions for your packages so they are not in a visible place.
- Install a video doorbell. If a thief decides that they still would like to take your package, you will have evidence to hand over to the police and the shipper.
- Consider buying a package locker for outside your front door. There are a variety of options that lock via a code you can provide to the carrier.
- Opt to have your package delivered to a delivery center where you can pick it up.
- Have packages delivered to you at work or to the home of a friend or family member who is home most of the time.
- If your gifts do get stolen, check with your credit card company. Many offer protection against theft.
